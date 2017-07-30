501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Athletics 6, Twins 5

Athletics 6, Twins 5

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 8:24 pm 07/30/2017 08:24pm
Share
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 6 1 1 1 0 5 .247
Grossman rf 2 1 0 1 3 0 .250
1-Kepler pr-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Sano dh 6 0 1 0 0 3 .267
Mauer 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .282
Escobar 3b 6 1 1 2 0 2 .269
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 2 1 .288
Adrianza ss 3 1 1 0 2 0 .294
Granite cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Gimenez c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .197
Totals 42 5 8 5 8 15
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Joyce rf 5 0 1 0 1 0 .221
Semien ss 6 0 0 0 0 3 .228
Lowrie 2b 6 0 2 0 0 0 .265
K.Davis lf 6 1 1 0 0 2 .242
Alonso 1b 6 2 3 2 0 1 .268
Healy dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .257
Maxwell c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .237
a-R.Davis ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .235
Lavarnway c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Chapman 3b 5 0 2 2 0 1 .202
Brugman cf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .274
Totals 47 6 14 6 2 10
Minnesota 301 100 000 000—5 8 0
Oakland 000 210 020 001—6 14 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Maxwell in the 8th.

1-ran for Grossman in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 10, Oakland 10. 2B_Mauer (19), Kepler (24), Joyce (18), Lowrie (29), K.Davis (19), Alonso (17), Chapman (6). HR_Dozier (17), off Cotton; Escobar (10), off Cotton; Brugman (3), off Colon; Alonso (22), off Duffey. RBIs_Dozier (52), Grossman (31), Mauer (40), Escobar 2 (35), Alonso 2 (48), Maxwell (11), Chapman 2 (12), Brugman (12). SB_Escobar (3), Adrianza (7). CS_Rosario (5). SF_Mauer, Maxwell.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 6 (Sano 3, Rosario, Granite 2); Oakland 5 (Lowrie, K.Davis 2, Chapman, Brugman). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 9; Oakland 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Lowrie.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Colon 6 1-3 8 3 3 1 1 95 7.70
Belisle, H, 17 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.64
Rogers, H, 24 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 18 3.79
Pressly, BS, 1-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 6.68
Hildenberger 2 2 0 0 0 5 34 3.12
Duffey, L, 0-3 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 18 4.50
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cotton 3 2-3 5 5 5 5 5 78 5.49
Castro 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 38 2.57
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 5.65
Casilla 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.42
Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 4.89
Dull 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 5.40
Smith, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 28 5.59

Inherited runners-scored_Belisle 2-0, Pressly 2-2, Castro 3-0. WP_Treinen. PB_Gimenez (5).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_4:06. A_16,790 (37,090).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?