Athletics 6, Twins 5

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|.247
|Grossman rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|1-Kepler pr-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Sano dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Mauer 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Escobar 3b
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.269
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.288
|Adrianza ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.294
|Granite cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Gimenez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Totals
|42
|5
|8
|5
|8
|15
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joyce rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Semien ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.228
|Lowrie 2b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|K.Davis lf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Alonso 1b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Healy dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Maxwell c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|a-R.Davis ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Lavarnway c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.202
|Brugman cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Totals
|47
|6
|14
|6
|2
|10
|Minnesota
|301
|100
|000
|000—5
|8
|0
|Oakland
|000
|210
|020
|001—6
|14
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Maxwell in the 8th.
1-ran for Grossman in the 9th.
LOB_Minnesota 10, Oakland 10. 2B_Mauer (19), Kepler (24), Joyce (18), Lowrie (29), K.Davis (19), Alonso (17), Chapman (6). HR_Dozier (17), off Cotton; Escobar (10), off Cotton; Brugman (3), off Colon; Alonso (22), off Duffey. RBIs_Dozier (52), Grossman (31), Mauer (40), Escobar 2 (35), Alonso 2 (48), Maxwell (11), Chapman 2 (12), Brugman (12). SB_Escobar (3), Adrianza (7). CS_Rosario (5). SF_Mauer, Maxwell.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 6 (Sano 3, Rosario, Granite 2); Oakland 5 (Lowrie, K.Davis 2, Chapman, Brugman). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 9; Oakland 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Lowrie.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Colon
|6
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|95
|7.70
|Belisle, H, 17
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.64
|Rogers, H, 24
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|3.79
|Pressly, BS, 1-1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.68
|Hildenberger
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|34
|3.12
|Duffey, L, 0-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.50
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cotton
|3
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|78
|5.49
|Castro
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|38
|2.57
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.65
|Casilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.42
|Treinen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.89
|Dull
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|5.40
|Smith, W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|5.59
Inherited runners-scored_Belisle 2-0, Pressly 2-2, Castro 3-0. WP_Treinen. PB_Gimenez (5).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_4:06. A_16,790 (37,090).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.