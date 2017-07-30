Athletics 6, Twins 5

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 6 1 1 1 0 5 .247 Grossman rf 2 1 0 1 3 0 .250 1-Kepler pr-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Sano dh 6 0 1 0 0 3 .267 Mauer 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .282 Escobar 3b 6 1 1 2 0 2 .269 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 2 1 .288 Adrianza ss 3 1 1 0 2 0 .294 Granite cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Gimenez c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .197 Totals 42 5 8 5 8 15

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Joyce rf 5 0 1 0 1 0 .221 Semien ss 6 0 0 0 0 3 .228 Lowrie 2b 6 0 2 0 0 0 .265 K.Davis lf 6 1 1 0 0 2 .242 Alonso 1b 6 2 3 2 0 1 .268 Healy dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .257 Maxwell c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .237 a-R.Davis ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .235 Lavarnway c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Chapman 3b 5 0 2 2 0 1 .202 Brugman cf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .274 Totals 47 6 14 6 2 10

Minnesota 301 100 000 000—5 8 0 Oakland 000 210 020 001—6 14 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Maxwell in the 8th.

1-ran for Grossman in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 10, Oakland 10. 2B_Mauer (19), Kepler (24), Joyce (18), Lowrie (29), K.Davis (19), Alonso (17), Chapman (6). HR_Dozier (17), off Cotton; Escobar (10), off Cotton; Brugman (3), off Colon; Alonso (22), off Duffey. RBIs_Dozier (52), Grossman (31), Mauer (40), Escobar 2 (35), Alonso 2 (48), Maxwell (11), Chapman 2 (12), Brugman (12). SB_Escobar (3), Adrianza (7). CS_Rosario (5). SF_Mauer, Maxwell.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 6 (Sano 3, Rosario, Granite 2); Oakland 5 (Lowrie, K.Davis 2, Chapman, Brugman). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 9; Oakland 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Lowrie.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Colon 6 1-3 8 3 3 1 1 95 7.70 Belisle, H, 17 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.64 Rogers, H, 24 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 18 3.79 Pressly, BS, 1-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 6.68 Hildenberger 2 2 0 0 0 5 34 3.12 Duffey, L, 0-3 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 18 4.50 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cotton 3 2-3 5 5 5 5 5 78 5.49 Castro 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 38 2.57 Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 5.65 Casilla 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.42 Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 4.89 Dull 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 5.40 Smith, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 28 5.59

Inherited runners-scored_Belisle 2-0, Pressly 2-2, Castro 3-0. WP_Treinen. PB_Gimenez (5).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_4:06. A_16,790 (37,090).

