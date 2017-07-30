501.5
Athletics 5, Twins 4

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 12:40 am 07/30/2017 12:40am
Minnesota Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Dzier 2b 5 0 1 0 Ra.Dvis rf 5 2 4 2
Kepler rf 5 1 1 0 Semien ss 4 0 1 0
Sano 3b 5 1 1 2 Healy dh 4 1 2 1
Mauer 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Davis lf 4 0 0 0
E.Escbr ss 5 1 2 0 Lowrie 2b 3 0 1 0
E.Rsrio lf 3 1 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 1
Grssman dh 4 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 1
Granite cf 4 0 2 2 Lvrnway c 1 0 0 0
J.Cstro c 3 0 1 0 Maxwell ph-c 2 0 0 0
Brugman cf 3 0 1 0
Rosales ph 0 1 0 0
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 33 5 11 5
Minnesota 020 020 000—4
Oakland 100 010 012—5

DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Minnesota 10, Oakland 8. 2B_E.Rosario (21), J.Castro (20), Ra.Davis (14), Healy 2 (21). HR_Sano (24), Ra.Davis (4), M.Chapman (6). CS_Granite (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Mejia 5 8 2 2 2 2
Duffey H,9 2 1 0 0 0 2
Boshers H,2 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Rogers L,5-3 BS,3 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Oakland
Smith 5 7 4 4 3 4
Dull 1 1 0 0 0 1
Casilla 1 1 0 0 1 2
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1
Coulombe W,2-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Coulombe.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:22. A_27,047 (37,090).

