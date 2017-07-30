Athletics 5, Twins 4

|Minnesota
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Dzier 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Ra.Dvis rf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sano 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Healy dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Mauer 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Grssman dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Granite cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Lvrnway c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cstro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maxwell ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brugman cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosales ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|5
|Minnesota
|020
|020
|000—4
|Oakland
|100
|010
|012—5
DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Minnesota 10, Oakland 8. 2B_E.Rosario (21), J.Castro (20), Ra.Davis (14), Healy 2 (21). HR_Sano (24), Ra.Davis (4), M.Chapman (6). CS_Granite (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Mejia
|5
|8
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Duffey H,9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boshers H,2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Rogers L,5-3 BS,3
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Oakland
|Smith
|5
|7
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Dull
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Casilla
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coulombe W,2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Coulombe.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:22. A_27,047 (37,090).
