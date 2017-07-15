Athletics 5, Indians 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|a-Guyer ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Naquin rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Totals
|32
|0
|4
|0
|1
|11
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joyce rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.164
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|K.Davis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Healy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Maxwell c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.146
|R.Davis cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|4
|3
|13
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|Oakland
|002
|020
|10x—5
|6
|1
a-struck out for Zimmer in the 8th.
E_Santana (4), Alonso (5). LOB_Cleveland 6, Oakland 4. 2B_Ramirez (28), Joyce (16), Maxwell (4). 3B_Chapman (1). HR_R.Davis (3), off Carrasco; Alonso (21), off Carrasco. RBIs_Joyce (34), Semien (5), Alonso (44), R.Davis (13). SB_Brantley (9). SF_Semien.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Brantley, Encarnacion, Santana); Oakland 3 (Alonso, Chapman 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 3; Oakland 0 for 5.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, L, 10-4
|6
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|10
|96
|3.65
|Logan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|5.30
|Goody
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.12
|McAllister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.50
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 5-4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|100
|3.72
|Madson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|2.11
|Doolittle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.38
|Casilla
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.71
Logan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Logan 1-0, Goody 2-1. WP_Goody.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:48. A_19,870 (37,090).
