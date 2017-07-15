Athletics 5, Indians 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .279 a-Guyer ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Brantley lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .300 Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .260 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .331 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .235 Gomes c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .224 Naquin rf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Gonzalez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .302 Totals 32 0 4 0 1 11

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Joyce rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .222 Semien ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .164 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .275 K.Davis lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .241 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Healy dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Maxwell c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .308 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .146 R.Davis cf 3 2 2 1 0 1 .216 Totals 29 5 6 4 3 13

Cleveland 000 000 000—0 4 1 Oakland 002 020 10x—5 6 1

a-struck out for Zimmer in the 8th.

E_Santana (4), Alonso (5). LOB_Cleveland 6, Oakland 4. 2B_Ramirez (28), Joyce (16), Maxwell (4). 3B_Chapman (1). HR_R.Davis (3), off Carrasco; Alonso (21), off Carrasco. RBIs_Joyce (34), Semien (5), Alonso (44), R.Davis (13). SB_Brantley (9). SF_Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Brantley, Encarnacion, Santana); Oakland 3 (Alonso, Chapman 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 3; Oakland 0 for 5.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco, L, 10-4 6 1-3 6 5 5 2 10 96 3.65 Logan 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 5.30 Goody 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.12 McAllister 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.50 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 5-4 6 2 0 0 1 5 100 3.72 Madson 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 2.11 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.38 Casilla 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.71

Logan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Logan 1-0, Goody 2-1. WP_Goody.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:48. A_19,870 (37,090).

