501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Athletics 5, Indians 0

Athletics 5, Indians 0

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 1:05 am 07/15/2017 01:05am
Share
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .279
a-Guyer ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Brantley lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .300
Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .260
Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .331
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .235
Gomes c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .224
Naquin rf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Gonzalez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .302
Totals 32 0 4 0 1 11
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Joyce rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .222
Semien ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .164
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .275
K.Davis lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .241
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Healy dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .267
Maxwell c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .308
Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .146
R.Davis cf 3 2 2 1 0 1 .216
Totals 29 5 6 4 3 13
Cleveland 000 000 000—0 4 1
Oakland 002 020 10x—5 6 1

a-struck out for Zimmer in the 8th.

E_Santana (4), Alonso (5). LOB_Cleveland 6, Oakland 4. 2B_Ramirez (28), Joyce (16), Maxwell (4). 3B_Chapman (1). HR_R.Davis (3), off Carrasco; Alonso (21), off Carrasco. RBIs_Joyce (34), Semien (5), Alonso (44), R.Davis (13). SB_Brantley (9). SF_Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Brantley, Encarnacion, Santana); Oakland 3 (Alonso, Chapman 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 3; Oakland 0 for 5.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco, L, 10-4 6 1-3 6 5 5 2 10 96 3.65
Logan 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 5.30
Goody 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.12
McAllister 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.50
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 5-4 6 2 0 0 1 5 100 3.72
Madson 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 2.11
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.38
Casilla 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.71

Logan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Logan 1-0, Goody 2-1. WP_Goody.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:48. A_19,870 (37,090).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?