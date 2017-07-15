Athletics 5, Indians 0

Cleveland Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi B.Zmmer cf 3 0 0 0 Joyce rf 3 1 1 1 Guyer ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Semien ss 3 0 0 1 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1 Brntley lf 3 0 0 0 K.Davis lf 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 1 0 Healy dh 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0 Maxwell c 2 0 1 0 Gomes c 3 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 1 1 0 Naquin rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Ra.Dvis cf 3 2 2 1 E.Gnzal 2b 3 0 1 0 Totals 32 0 4 0 Totals 29 5 6 4

Cleveland 000 000 000—0 Oakland 002 020 10x—5

E_Alonso (5), C.Santana (4). LOB_Cleveland 6, Oakland 4. 2B_Jose.Ramirez (28), Joyce (16), Maxwell (4). 3B_M.Chapman (1). HR_Alonso (21), Ra.Davis (3). SB_Brantley (9). SF_Semien (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Carrasco L,10-4 6 1-3 6 5 5 2 10 Logan 0 0 0 0 1 0 Goody 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 McAllister 1 0 0 0 0 2 Oakland Gray W,5-4 6 2 0 0 1 5 Madson 1 1 0 0 0 3 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 2 Casilla 1 1 0 0 0 1

Logan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Goody.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:48. A_19,870 (37,090).

