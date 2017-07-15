Athletics 5, Indians 0

|Cleveland
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Zmmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Guyer ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Healy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maxwell c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Naquin rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ra.Dvis cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|E.Gnzal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|Oakland
|002
|020
|10x—5
E_Alonso (5), C.Santana (4). LOB_Cleveland 6, Oakland 4. 2B_Jose.Ramirez (28), Joyce (16), Maxwell (4). 3B_M.Chapman (1). HR_Alonso (21), Ra.Davis (3). SB_Brantley (9). SF_Semien (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Carrasco L,10-4
|6
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|10
|Logan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Goody
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McAllister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|Gray W,5-4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Madson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Doolittle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Casilla
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Logan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
WP_Goody.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:48. A_19,870 (37,090).
