Angels 6, Blue Jays 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Escobar 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .274 Graterol c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Trout cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .327 Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228 b-Valbuena ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Simmons ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .301 Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .232 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241 1-Cowart pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .471 Robinson lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .143 a-Revere ph-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .244 Pennington 2b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .246 Totals 33 6 7 5 3 7

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bautista rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .239 Smoak 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .301 Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .251 Pearce lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .262 Pillar cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Carrera cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Montero c 2 2 1 2 2 0 .244 2-Refsnyder pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .135 Barney 2b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .226 c-Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Goins ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .206 Totals 34 5 8 4 3 10

Los Angeles 000 003 003—6 7 2 Toronto 000 122 000—5 8 1

a-grounded out for Robinson in the 7th. b-flied out for Cron in the 8th. c-struck out for Barney in the 9th.

1-ran for Maldonado in the 9th. 2-ran for Montero in the 9th.

E_Simmons (9), Norris (0), Donaldson (11). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Toronto 5. 2B_Revere (8), Barney (6), Goins (14). HR_Montero (5), off Scribner. RBIs_Trout (45), Simmons 2 (46), Pennington (10), Revere (10), Montero 2 (10), Barney (12), Goins (36). SF_Pennington.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Cron, Calhoun); Toronto 2 (Smoak, Carrera). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; Toronto 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Pujols, Pearce. GIDP_Bautista.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Pennington, Simmons, Valbuena).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Petit 4 3 1 0 0 5 48 2.52 Middleton 1 2 2 2 1 2 32 4.50 Scribner, W, 1-0 3 3 2 2 0 2 41 6.00 Norris, S, 11-13 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 2.59 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Liriano 6 5 3 3 1 4 87 5.88 Biagini, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.83 Smith, H, 13 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.28 Osuna, L, 3-1, BS, 5-31 1 2 3 3 1 1 27 2.49

HBP_Osuna (Maldonado). WP_Osuna.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Sean Barber; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:52. A_46,502 (49,282).

