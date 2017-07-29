501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Angels 6, Blue Jays 5

Angels 6, Blue Jays 5

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 4:10 pm 07/29/2017 04:10pm
Share
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Escobar 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .274
Graterol c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Trout cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .327
Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228
b-Valbuena ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Simmons ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .301
Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .232
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241
1-Cowart pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .471
Robinson lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .143
a-Revere ph-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .244
Pennington 2b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .246
Totals 33 6 7 5 3 7
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bautista rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .239
Smoak 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .301
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .251
Pearce lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .262
Pillar cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Carrera cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Montero c 2 2 1 2 2 0 .244
2-Refsnyder pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .135
Barney 2b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .226
c-Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Goins ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .206
Totals 34 5 8 4 3 10
Los Angeles 000 003 003—6 7 2
Toronto 000 122 000—5 8 1

a-grounded out for Robinson in the 7th. b-flied out for Cron in the 8th. c-struck out for Barney in the 9th.

1-ran for Maldonado in the 9th. 2-ran for Montero in the 9th.

E_Simmons (9), Norris (0), Donaldson (11). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Toronto 5. 2B_Revere (8), Barney (6), Goins (14). HR_Montero (5), off Scribner. RBIs_Trout (45), Simmons 2 (46), Pennington (10), Revere (10), Montero 2 (10), Barney (12), Goins (36). SF_Pennington.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Cron, Calhoun); Toronto 2 (Smoak, Carrera). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; Toronto 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Pujols, Pearce. GIDP_Bautista.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Pennington, Simmons, Valbuena).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Petit 4 3 1 0 0 5 48 2.52
Middleton 1 2 2 2 1 2 32 4.50
Scribner, W, 1-0 3 3 2 2 0 2 41 6.00
Norris, S, 11-13 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 2.59
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Liriano 6 5 3 3 1 4 87 5.88
Biagini, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.83
Smith, H, 13 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.28
Osuna, L, 3-1, BS, 5-31 1 2 3 3 1 1 27 2.49

HBP_Osuna (Maldonado). WP_Osuna.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Sean Barber; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:52. A_46,502 (49,282).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News MLB News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?