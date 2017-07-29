Angels 6, Blue Jays 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.274
|Graterol c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.327
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|b-Valbuena ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.301
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|1-Cowart pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.471
|Robinson lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-Revere ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Pennington 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|5
|3
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bautista rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Pearce lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Pillar cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Carrera cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Montero c
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.244
|2-Refsnyder pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|Barney 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|c-Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Goins ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.206
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|4
|3
|10
|Los Angeles
|000
|003
|003—6
|7
|2
|Toronto
|000
|122
|000—5
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Robinson in the 7th. b-flied out for Cron in the 8th. c-struck out for Barney in the 9th.
1-ran for Maldonado in the 9th. 2-ran for Montero in the 9th.
E_Simmons (9), Norris (0), Donaldson (11). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Toronto 5. 2B_Revere (8), Barney (6), Goins (14). HR_Montero (5), off Scribner. RBIs_Trout (45), Simmons 2 (46), Pennington (10), Revere (10), Montero 2 (10), Barney (12), Goins (36). SF_Pennington.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Cron, Calhoun); Toronto 2 (Smoak, Carrera). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; Toronto 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Pujols, Pearce. GIDP_Bautista.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Pennington, Simmons, Valbuena).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Petit
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|48
|2.52
|Middleton
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|32
|4.50
|Scribner, W, 1-0
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|41
|6.00
|Norris, S, 11-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|2.59
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liriano
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|87
|5.88
|Biagini, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.83
|Smith, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.28
|Osuna, L, 3-1, BS, 5-31
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|27
|2.49
HBP_Osuna (Maldonado). WP_Osuna.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Sean Barber; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:52. A_46,502 (49,282).
