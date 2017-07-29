501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Angels 6, Blue Jays 5

Angels 6, Blue Jays 5

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 4:10 pm 07/29/2017 04:10pm
Los Angeles Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Y.Escbr 3b 3 1 1 0 J.Btsta rf 5 0 0 0
Grterol c 0 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 1 1 0
Trout cf 5 1 2 1 Smoak 1b 4 0 2 0
Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 Morales dh 4 0 0 0
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 Pearce lf 4 1 1 0
Vlbuena ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Pillar cf 0 0 0 0
Simmons ss 4 0 1 2 Carrera cf-lf 4 0 0 0
Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 M.Mntro c 2 2 1 2
Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 Rfsnydr pr 0 0 0 0
Cowart pr-3b 0 1 0 0 Barney 2b 3 1 2 1
S.Rbnsn lf 2 1 1 0 R.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0
Revere ph-lf 2 1 1 1 Goins ss 3 0 1 1
Pnnngtn 2b 3 0 0 1
Totals 33 6 7 5 Totals 34 5 8 4
Los Angeles 000 003 003—6
Toronto 000 122 000—5

E_Donaldson (11), B.Norris (0), Simmons (9). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Toronto 5. 2B_Revere (8), Barney (6), Goins (14). HR_M.Montero (5). SF_Pennington (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Petit 4 3 1 0 0 5
Middleton 1 2 2 2 1 2
Scribner W,1-0 3 3 2 2 0 2
Norris S,11-13 1 0 0 0 2 1
Toronto
Liriano 6 5 3 3 1 4
Biagini H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith H,13 1 0 0 0 1 1
Osuna L,3-1 BS,5 1 2 3 3 1 1

HBP_by Osuna (Maldonado). WP_Osuna.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Sean Barber; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:52. A_46,502 (49,282).

