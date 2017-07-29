Angels 6, Blue Jays 5

|Los Angeles
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Y.Escbr 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Grterol c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pearce lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vlbuena ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Carrera cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Mntro c
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cowart pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Barney 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|S.Rbnsn lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|R.Mrtin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Revere ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Goins ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pnnngtn 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|5
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|003
|003—6
|Toronto
|000
|122
|000—5
E_Donaldson (11), B.Norris (0), Simmons (9). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Toronto 5. 2B_Revere (8), Barney (6), Goins (14). HR_M.Montero (5). SF_Pennington (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Petit
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Middleton
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Scribner W,1-0
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Norris S,11-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Toronto
|Liriano
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Biagini H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith H,13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Osuna L,3-1 BS,5
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
HBP_by Osuna (Maldonado). WP_Osuna.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Sean Barber; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:52. A_46,502 (49,282).
