Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Angels 3, Red Sox 2

Angels 3, Red Sox 2

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 6:03 pm 07/23/2017 06:03pm
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Ramirez dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .256
Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Leon c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .239
Holt 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .209
Marrero 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .216
Totals 32 2 6 2 1 4
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Escobar dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Trout cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .328
Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .292
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Cron 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .234
Valbuena 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .184
Revere lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Franklin 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Totals 29 3 5 3 1 6
Boston 000 011 000—2 6 0
Los Angeles 000 101 10x—3 5 0

LOB_Boston 4, Los Angeles 4. HR_Ramirez (16), off Bridwell; Simmons (11), off Porcello; Trout (19), off Porcello; Valbuena (9), off Porcello. RBIs_Ramirez (39), Marrero (23), Trout (42), Simmons (44), Valbuena (27).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Betts). RISP_Boston 1 for 2; .

GIDP_Bogaerts.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Franklin, Cron).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, L, 4-13 8 5 3 3 1 6 96 4.52
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bridwell, W, 4-1 7 5 2 2 1 3 78 3.09
Parker, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.30
Norris, S, 11-13 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.59

HBP_Porcello (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:13. A_40,471 (43,250).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

