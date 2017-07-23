Angels 3, Red Sox 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Ramirez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Leon c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Holt 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Marrero 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|1
|4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Escobar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.328
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Cron 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Valbuena 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.184
|Revere lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Franklin 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|1
|6
|Boston
|000
|011
|000—2
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|101
|10x—3
|5
|0
LOB_Boston 4, Los Angeles 4. HR_Ramirez (16), off Bridwell; Simmons (11), off Porcello; Trout (19), off Porcello; Valbuena (9), off Porcello. RBIs_Ramirez (39), Marrero (23), Trout (42), Simmons (44), Valbuena (27).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Betts). RISP_Boston 1 for 2; .
GIDP_Bogaerts.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Franklin, Cron).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, L, 4-13
|8
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|96
|4.52
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bridwell, W, 4-1
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|78
|3.09
|Parker, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.30
|Norris, S, 11-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.59
HBP_Porcello (Maldonado).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:13. A_40,471 (43,250).
