Angels 3, Red Sox 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Ramirez dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .256 Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Leon c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .239 Holt 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .209 Marrero 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .216 Totals 32 2 6 2 1 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Escobar dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Trout cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .328 Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .292 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Cron 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .234 Valbuena 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .184 Revere lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Franklin 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .171 Totals 29 3 5 3 1 6

Boston 000 011 000—2 6 0 Los Angeles 000 101 10x—3 5 0

LOB_Boston 4, Los Angeles 4. HR_Ramirez (16), off Bridwell; Simmons (11), off Porcello; Trout (19), off Porcello; Valbuena (9), off Porcello. RBIs_Ramirez (39), Marrero (23), Trout (42), Simmons (44), Valbuena (27).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Betts). RISP_Boston 1 for 2; .

GIDP_Bogaerts.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Franklin, Cron).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, L, 4-13 8 5 3 3 1 6 96 4.52 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bridwell, W, 4-1 7 5 2 2 1 3 78 3.09 Parker, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.30 Norris, S, 11-13 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.59

HBP_Porcello (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:13. A_40,471 (43,250).

