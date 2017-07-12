American League 2, National League 1

AL AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Schoop 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000 b-Cano ph-2b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .500 Ramirez 3b 2 0 2 0 0 0 1.000 Sano 3b 1 0 1 1 0 0 1.000 Moustakas 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Judge rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Upton rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Springer lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Brantley lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Correa ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Lindor ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Smoak 1b 1 0 1 0 1 0 1.000 Alonso 1b 2 0 2 0 0 0 1.000 Dickerson dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Cruz ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sanchez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Betts cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 39 2 10 2 1 14

NL AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Inciarte cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 c-Votto ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Harper rf 1 0 1 0 1 0 1.000 Bellinger rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Posey c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Molina c 1 1 1 1 1 0 1.000 Murphy 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Harrison 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Arenado 3b 2 0 2 0 0 0 1.000 Turner 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lamb 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .279 Zimmerman 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Goldschmidt 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ozuna lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Conforto lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Cozart ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Seager ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 34 1 7 1 5 9

AL 000 010 000 1—2 10 0 NL 000 001 000 0—1 7 0

a-flied out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-struck out for Schoop in the 7th. c-struck out for Stanton in the 8th.

LOB_AL 8, NL 8. 2B_Schoop. HR_Cano, off Davis; Molina, off Santana. RBIs_Sano, Cano, Molina. SB_Ramirez, Alonso.

Runners left in scoring position_AL 2 (Judge, Garcia); NL 5 (Murphy 2, Ozuna, Conforto 2). RISP_AL 1 for 5; NL 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Zimmerman, Goldschmidt. FIDP_Zimmerman. GIDP_Brantley, Zimmerman, Seager.

DP_AL 3 (Altuve, Correa, Smoak), (Betts, Schoop), (Cano, Lindor, Alonso); NL 1 (Davis, Seager, Goldschmidt).

AL IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale 2 3 0 0 0 2 28 0.00 Betances 1 1 0 0 2 2 23 0.00 Vargas 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Kintzler, H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Santana, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 9.00 Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Kimbrel, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 2 2 25 0.00 Miller, S, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 0.00 NL IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 Neshek 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Martinez 2 1 0 0 1 4 34 0.00 Wood 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 9.00 Greinke 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Holland 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 0.00 Jansen 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 0.00 Davis, L, 2-0 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 9.00

WP_Betances 2. PB_Sanchez.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Conroy; Right, Mike Estabrook; Left, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:16. A_37,188 (36,742).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.