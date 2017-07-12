American League 2, National League 1

|AL
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Schoop 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|b-Cano ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Sano 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Moustakas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Upton rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Springer lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Brantley lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Lindor ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Smoak 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|Alonso 1b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Dickerson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Cruz ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sanchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Betts cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|39
|2
|10
|2
|1
|14
|NL
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Inciarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|c-Votto ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Harper rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bellinger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Posey c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Molina c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1.000
|Murphy 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Harrison 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Turner 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lamb 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Zimmerman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ozuna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Conforto lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Cozart ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Seager ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|5
|9
|AL
|000
|010
|000
|1—2
|10
|0
|NL
|000
|001
|000
|0—1
|7
|0
a-flied out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-struck out for Schoop in the 7th. c-struck out for Stanton in the 8th.
LOB_AL 8, NL 8. 2B_Schoop. HR_Cano, off Davis; Molina, off Santana. RBIs_Sano, Cano, Molina. SB_Ramirez, Alonso.
Runners left in scoring position_AL 2 (Judge, Garcia); NL 5 (Murphy 2, Ozuna, Conforto 2). RISP_AL 1 for 5; NL 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Zimmerman, Goldschmidt. FIDP_Zimmerman. GIDP_Brantley, Zimmerman, Seager.
DP_AL 3 (Altuve, Correa, Smoak), (Betts, Schoop), (Cano, Lindor, Alonso); NL 1 (Davis, Seager, Goldschmidt).
|AL
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0.00
|Betances
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|0.00
|Vargas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Kintzler, H, 0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Santana, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|9.00
|Osuna
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Kimbrel, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|0.00
|Miller, S, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|NL
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Neshek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Martinez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|34
|0.00
|Wood
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|9.00
|Greinke
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Hand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Holland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Jansen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.00
|Davis, L, 2-0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|9.00
WP_Betances 2. PB_Sanchez.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Conroy; Right, Mike Estabrook; Left, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:16. A_37,188 (36,742).
