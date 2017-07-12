501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » American League 2, National…

American League 2, National League 1

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 12:54 am 07/12/2017 12:54am
Share
AL AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Schoop 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000
b-Cano ph-2b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .500
Ramirez 3b 2 0 2 0 0 0 1.000
Sano 3b 1 0 1 1 0 0 1.000
Moustakas 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Upton rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500
Springer lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Brantley lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Correa ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Lindor ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Smoak 1b 1 0 1 0 1 0 1.000
Alonso 1b 2 0 2 0 0 0 1.000
Dickerson dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Cruz ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sanchez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Betts cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garcia cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 39 2 10 2 1 14
NL AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Inciarte cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
c-Votto ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Harper rf 1 0 1 0 1 0 1.000
Bellinger rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Posey c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Molina c 1 1 1 1 1 0 1.000
Murphy 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Harrison 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Arenado 3b 2 0 2 0 0 0 1.000
Turner 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lamb 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .279
Zimmerman 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Goldschmidt 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ozuna lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Conforto lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500
Cozart ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Seager ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 34 1 7 1 5 9
AL 000 010 000 1—2 10 0
NL 000 001 000 0—1 7 0

a-flied out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-struck out for Schoop in the 7th. c-struck out for Stanton in the 8th.

LOB_AL 8, NL 8. 2B_Schoop. HR_Cano, off Davis; Molina, off Santana. RBIs_Sano, Cano, Molina. SB_Ramirez, Alonso.

Runners left in scoring position_AL 2 (Judge, Garcia); NL 5 (Murphy 2, Ozuna, Conforto 2). RISP_AL 1 for 5; NL 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Zimmerman, Goldschmidt. FIDP_Zimmerman. GIDP_Brantley, Zimmerman, Seager.

DP_AL 3 (Altuve, Correa, Smoak), (Betts, Schoop), (Cano, Lindor, Alonso); NL 1 (Davis, Seager, Goldschmidt).

AL IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale 2 3 0 0 0 2 28 0.00
Betances 1 1 0 0 2 2 23 0.00
Vargas 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Kintzler, H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Santana, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 9.00
Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Kimbrel, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 2 2 25 0.00
Miller, S, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 0.00
NL IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Neshek 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Martinez 2 1 0 0 1 4 34 0.00
Wood 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 9.00
Greinke 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Holland 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 0.00
Jansen 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 0.00
Davis, L, 2-0 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 9.00

WP_Betances 2. PB_Sanchez.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Conroy; Right, Mike Estabrook; Left, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:16. A_37,188 (36,742).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

What to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon is promising better deals and bigger savings for this year's 30-hour "Prime Day" event. Here are the best deals you'll find during Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?