501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Aguilar's slam, 7 RBIs…

Aguilar’s slam, 7 RBIs send Brewers past skidding Yanks, 9-4

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 12:22 am 07/08/2017 12:22am
Share
Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar watches his grand slam against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game in New York, Friday, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesus Aguilar homered twice and matched a Brewers record with seven RBIs, including a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning that sent Milwaukee past the skidding New York Yankees 9-4 on Friday night for its fifth straight victory.

The surprising NL Central leaders overcame a season-high five errors and a record-breaking homer by Aaron Judge to win at Yankee Stadium for the first time in exactly 21 years. Back then, the Brewers were still in the American League — they switched to the NL in 1998 and had dropped 14 of their last 15 in the Bronx, including a 10-game losing streak they snapped in Friday’s interleague series opener.

The Brewers (49-40) have won five in a row for the first time since a six-game run in September 2015, and are nine games over .500 for the first time since Sept. 1, 2014.

Rookie left-hander Josh Hader (1-0) struck out seven over three innings of effective relief for his first major league win.

The highlight for New York was Judge’s major league-leading 30th home run, which broke Joe DiMaggio’s record for most by a Yankees rookie set in 1936.

Struggling reliever Tyler Clippard (1-5) gave up Aguilar’s first career slam on a full-count fastball that gave Milwaukee an 8-4 advantage.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?