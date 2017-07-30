30 Home Runs Before All-Star Break

|Through July 9
|Since 1961
2017_Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, 30
2013_Chris Davis, Baltimore 33
2011_Jose Bautista, Toronto 31
2009_Albert Pujols, St. Louis, 32
2007_Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees, 30
2006_David Ortiz, Boston, 31
2006_Jim Thome, Chicago White Sox, 30
2003_Barry Bonds, San Francisco, 30
2001_Barry Bonds, San Francisco, 39
2001_Luis Gonzalez, Arizona, 35
2000_Mark McGwire, St. Louis, 30
1999_Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs, 32
1999_Jose Canseco, Tampa Bay, 31
1998_Mark McGwire, St. Louis, 37
1998_Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle, 35
1998_Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs, 33
1998_Greg Vaughn, San Diego, 30
1997_Mark McGwire, Oakland, 31
1997_Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle, 30
1996_Brady Anderson, Baltimore, 30
1994_Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle 33
1994_Matt Williams, San Francisco, 33
1994_Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox, 32
1989_Kevin Mitchell, San Francisco, 31
1987_Mark McGwire, Oakland, 33
1976_Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia, 31
1976_Dave Kingman, New York Mets, 30
1973_Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh, 30
1971_Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh, 30
1969_Reggie Jackson, Oakland, 37
1969_Frank Howard, Washington, 34
1969_Willie McCovey, San Francisco, 30
1964_Harmon Killebrew, Minnesota, 30
1961_Roger Maris, New York Yankees, 33
