501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » 30 Home Runs Before…

30 Home Runs Before All-Star Break

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 6:51 pm 07/09/2017 06:51pm
Share
Through July 9
Since 1961

2017_Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, 30

2013_Chris Davis, Baltimore 33

2011_Jose Bautista, Toronto 31

2009_Albert Pujols, St. Louis, 32

2007_Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees, 30

2006_David Ortiz, Boston, 31

2006_Jim Thome, Chicago White Sox, 30

2003_Barry Bonds, San Francisco, 30

2001_Barry Bonds, San Francisco, 39

2001_Luis Gonzalez, Arizona, 35

2000_Mark McGwire, St. Louis, 30

1999_Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs, 32

1999_Jose Canseco, Tampa Bay, 31

1998_Mark McGwire, St. Louis, 37

1998_Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle, 35

1998_Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs, 33

1998_Greg Vaughn, San Diego, 30

1997_Mark McGwire, Oakland, 31

1997_Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle, 30

1996_Brady Anderson, Baltimore, 30

1994_Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle 33

1994_Matt Williams, San Francisco, 33

1994_Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox, 32

1989_Kevin Mitchell, San Francisco, 31

1987_Mark McGwire, Oakland, 33

1976_Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia, 31

1976_Dave Kingman, New York Mets, 30

1973_Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh, 30

1971_Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh, 30

1969_Reggie Jackson, Oakland, 37

1969_Frank Howard, Washington, 34

1969_Willie McCovey, San Francisco, 30

1964_Harmon Killebrew, Minnesota, 30

1961_Roger Maris, New York Yankees, 33

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?