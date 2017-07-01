501

MLB News

2017 Near No-Hitters

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 1:34 am 07/01/2017 01:34am
No-hitters that were broken up in the ninth inning this season:

April 18 — Wei-Yin Chen (7), Brad Ziegler (1), Kyle Barraclough, Miami, one-out double to right-center by Seattle’s Mitch Haniger; Miami 5-0.

June 30 — Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta, leadoff home run by Oakland’s Matt Olson; Atlanta 3-1.

