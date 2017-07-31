2017 Near No-Hitters

No-hitters that were broken up in the ninth inning this season:

April 18 — Wei-Yin Chen (7), Brad Ziegler (1), Kyle Barraclough, Miami, one-out double to right-center by Seattle’s Mitch Haniger; Miami 5-0.

June 30 — Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta, leadoff home run by Oakland’s Matt Olson; Atlanta 3-1.

July 9 — Kyle Freeland, Colorado, one-out single to left field by Chicago White Sox’s Melky Cabrera; Colorado 10-0.

July 31 — Gio Gonzalez, Washington, leadoff single to center by Miami’s Dee Gordon; Washington 1-0.

