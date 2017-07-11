2017 All-Star Game Play-by-Play

Tuesday At Marlins Park, Miami Miami

Lineps— American: 2b Jose Altuve, 3b Jose Ramirez, rf Aaron Judge, lf George Springer, ss Carlos Correa, 1b Justin Smoak, dh Corey Dickerson, c, Salvador Perez, cf Mookie Betts, p Chris Sale.

National: cf Charlie Blackmon, dh Giancarlo Stanton, rf Bryce Harper, c Buster Posey, 2b Daniel Murphy, 3b Nolan Arenado, 1b Ryan Zimmerman, lf Marcell Ozuna, ss Zack Cozart, p Max Scherzer.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Conroy; Left, Manny Gonzalez; Right, Mike Estabrook; Replay Official, Doug Eddings.

Official Scorers— Ron Jernick, Patrick Saunders, and Clark Spencer.

First Pitch_8:21 p.m. EDT.

American First: Max Scherzer pitching. Altuve grounded out, pitcher Scherzer to first baseman Zimmerman. Ramirez singled to right. Judge struck out swinging. Springer struck out swinging.

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. American 0, National 0.

National First: Chris Sale pitching. Blackmon flied out to right fielder Judge. Stanton struck out swinging. Harper singled to left. Posey flied out to center fielder Betts.

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. National 0, American 0.

American Second: Pat Neshek pitching. Correa flied out to center fielder Blackmon. Smoak singled to right. Dickerson flied out to left fielder Ozuna. Perez flied out to right fielder Harper.

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. American 0, National 0.

National Second: Murphy singled to left. Arenado singled to right, Murphy to second. Zimmerman grounded into double play, second baseman Altuve to shortsop Correa to first baseman Smoak, Murphy to third. Ozuna struck out, catcher Perez to first baseman Smoak.

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. National 0, American 0.

American Third: Carlos Martinez pitching. Betts grounded out to first baseman Zimmerman. Altuve sturck out on a foul tip. Ramirez singled to right. Judge batting, Ramirez stole second. Judge grounded out, shortstop Cozart to first baseman Zimmerman.

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. American 0, National 0.

National Third: Dellin Betances pitching. Cozart singled to left. Blackmon struck out swinging. Stanton struck out swinging. Harper batting, Cozart to second on wild pitch. Harper walked. Posey batting, Cozart to third and Harper to second on wild pitch. Posey walked on four pitches. Murphy grounded out, third baseman Ramirez to first baseman Smoak.

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. National 0, American 0.

American Fourth: Springer struck out on a foul tip. Correa struck out swinging. Smoak walked on four pitches. Dickerson struck out swinging.

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. American 0, National 0.

National Fourth: Jason Vargas pitching. Defensive subs, Jonathan Schoop replaces second baseman Altuve, Miguel Sano replaces third baseman Ramirez, Yonder Alonso replaces first baseman Smoak. Arenado singled to left. Zimmerman flied into a double play, center fielder Betts to second baseman Schoop, Arenado out at second. Ozuna grounded out, shortstop Correa to first baseman Alonso.

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. National 0, American 0.

American Fifth: Alex Wood pitching. Perez popped out to second baseman Murphy. Betts flied out to center fielder Blackmon. Schoop doubled down the left field line. Sano singled to right, Schoop scored. Judge flied out to center fielder Blackmon.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. American 1, National 0.

National Fifth: Brandon Kintzler pitching. Defensive subs, Justin Upton replaces right fielder Judge, Francisco Lindor replaces shortstop Correa. Cozart grounded out, shortstop Lindor to first baseman Alonso. Blackmon grounded out, second baseman Schoop to first baseman Alonso. Stanton grounded out, catcher Perez to first baseman Alonso.

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. American 1, National 0.

American Sixth: Zack Greinke pitching. Defensive subs, Ender Inciarte replaces center fielder Blackmon, Cody Bellinger replaces right fielder Harper, Yadier Molina replaces catcher Posey, Josh Harrison replaces second baseman Murphy, Justin Turner replaces third baseman Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt replaces first baseman Zimmerman, Michael Conforto replaces left fielder Ozuna, Corey Seager replaces shortstop Cozart. Springer flied out to center fielder Inciarte. Lindor struck out on a foul tip. Alonso singled to right. Nelson Cruz, pinch hitting for Dickerson, flied out to center fielder Inciarte.

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. American 1, National 0.

National Sixth: Ervin Santana pitching. Cruz remained in game as a designated hitter. Gary Sanchez replaces catcher Perez, Avisail Garcia replaces center fielder Betts, Michael Brantley replaces left fielder Springer. Bellinger grounded out, second baseman Schoop to first baseman Alonso. Molina homered to right center. Harrison struck out swinging. Turner popped out to second baseman Schoop.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. National 1, American 1.

American Seventh: Brad Hand pitching. Defensive sub, Jake Lamb replaces third baseman Turner. Sanchez grounded out, second baseman Harrison to first baseman Goldschmidt. Garcia line out to left fielder Conforto. Robinson Cano, pinch hitting for Schoop, struck out swinging.

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. American 1, National 1.

National Seventh: Roberto Osuna pitching. Cano remained in the game at second base. Defensive sub, Mike Moustakas replaces third baseman Sano. Goldschmidt flied out to right fielder Upton. Conforto singled to left. Seager grounded into double play, second baseman Cano to shortstop Lindor to first baseman Alonso, Conforto out at second.

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. National 1, American 1.

American Eighth: Greg Holland pitching. Moustakas flied out to right fielder Bellinger. Upton struck out swinging. Brantley singled to right. Lindor strikes out on three pitches.

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. American 1, National 1.

National Eighth: Chris Devenski pitching. Inciarte lined out to first baseman Alonso. Joey Votto, pinch hitting for Stanton, struck out on a 3-2 count. Bellinger grounded out, second baseman Cano to first baseman Alonso.

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. National 1, American 1.

American Ninth: Kenley Jansen pitching. Votto remained in the game as a designated hitter. Alonso singled to right. Cruz batting, Alonso stole second. Cruz struck out. Sanchez struck out swinging. Garcia batting, Alonso to third on Jansen’s balk. Garcia struck out swinging.

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. American 1, National 1.

National Ninth: Craig Kimbrel pitching. Molina walks on four pitches. Harrison struck out on a foul tip. Lamb batting, Molina to second on Sanchez’s passed ball. Lamb walked. Goldschmidt flied out to center fielder Garcia, Molina to third. Conforto batting, Lamb to second on defensive indifference. Conforto struck out swinging.

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. National 1, American 1.

