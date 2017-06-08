800

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Yomiuri Giants extend team…

Yomiuri Giants extend team record for consecutive losses

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 9:16 am 06/08/2017 09:16am
Share

TOKYO (AP) — The Yomiuri Giants lost their 13th straight game on Thursday, extending the longest losing streak in the team’s 83-year history.

The Giants were beaten by the Seibu Lions 13-2 a day after setting a team record for most consecutive losses with a 3-0 setback against the Lions.

Japan’s most popular baseball team hasn’t won a game since May 24.

Known for winning nine straight Japan Series championships from 1965-73 with players like Sadaharu Oh and Shigeo Nagashima, Yomiuri has fallen on hard times. The Giants were rocked by a gambling scandal in 2015 when it was discovered that three pitchers bet on professional baseball games and other sporting events.

The Chiba Lotte Marines hold the Nippon Professional Baseball record for most consecutive losses with 18 in 1998.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Yomiuri Giants extend team…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News