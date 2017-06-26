502

Yankees activate outfielder Ellsbury, starts vs White Sox

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 5:13 pm 06/26/2017 05:13pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The slumping New York Yankees have activated outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury from the disabled list and put him back in the starting lineup.

Ellsbury was set to play center field and bat sixth against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. He has been out since May 24 with a concussion, and played two rehab game in Triple-A over the weekend.

Second baseman Starlin Castro also returned to the lineup, batting second after getting a shot in his wrist Saturday.

The Yankees have lost 10 of 12. They began the day in a virtual tie with Boston for the AL East lead.

New York put outfielder Aaron Hicks on the DL with a strained right oblique. He injured his ribcage during a check swing Sunday and is expected to miss three to four weeks.

Hicks is hitting .290 with a .398 on-base percentage. He has 10 home runs and 37 RBIs.

The Yankees also recalled infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder and right-handed pitcher Ronald Herrera from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. On Sunday, New York optioned left-hander Tyler Webb and outfielder Mason Williams to the farm club.

