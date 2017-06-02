MLB News

Twins 4, Angels 2

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 1:38 am 06/02/2017 01:38am
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Grossman dh-lf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .272
Mauer 1b 4 0 0 1 1 0 .279
Sano 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .297
Kepler rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .260
Polanco ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .257
Rosario lf-cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .268
Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .197
b-E.Escobar ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .210
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castro c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .216
Totals 35 4 8 4 5 7
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .271
Calhoun rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .213
Pujols dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254
Y.Escobar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .272
Marte 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .175
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .262
Espinosa 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .151
c-Valbuena ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Young Jr. lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Robinson cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200
a-Revere ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .217
Totals 34 2 9 2 2 8
Minnesota 010 000 003—4 8 0
Los Angeles 000 001 010—2 9 2

a-singled for Robinson in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Buxton in the 9th. c-popped out for Espinosa in the 9th.

E_Meyer (1), Marte (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Rosario (8), Espinosa (6). HR_Sano (13), off Meyer; Calhoun (6), off Mejia; Calhoun (7), off Rogers. RBIs_Mauer (20), Sano (40), Castro 2 (16), Calhoun 2 (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Sano 2, Buxton, Castro); Los Angeles 5 (Simmons 2, Calhoun, Y.Escobar, Robinson). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Calhoun, Simmons, Young Jr.. GIDP_Rosario.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Espinosa, Simmons, Marte). TP_Minnesota 1 (Sano, Dozier, Mauer).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mejia 6 5 1 1 2 5 84 3.95
Duffey 1 2 0 0 0 2 18 3.38
Rogers, W, 3-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 3.44
Kintzler, S, 14-16 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.66
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Meyer 6 5 1 1 2 4 84 4.91
Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.45
Hernandez 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.45
Alvarez, L, 0-2, BS, 2-3 1-3 2 3 1 1 0 14 4.79
Norris 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 23 2.77

Meyer pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Mejia pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 1-0, Middleton 1-0, Norris 2-1. WP_Middleton.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Will Little.

T_3:17. A_33,426 (43,250).

