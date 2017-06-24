502

Torreyes’ single in 10th lifts Yankees over Rangers 2-1

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 12:35 am 06/24/2017 12:35am
New York Yankees' Ronald Torreyes gestures as he runs to first on the game-winning RBI single to center field against the Texas Rangers during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 23, 2017, in New York. The Yankees won 2-1. Gary Sanchez scored from third base. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronald Torreyes hit a game-winning single with two outs in the 10th inning after midnight, and the New York Yankees edged the Texas Rangers 2-1 on a rainy Friday night for just their second win in 10 games.

Brett Gardner lined a tying home run with one out in the New York ninth off closer Matt Bush. After Chasen Shreve (2-1) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th, Torreyes kept the Yankees atop the AL East.

Yu Darvish and Masahiro Tanaka kept it scoreless into the late innings in the first major league meeting between the Japanese stars.

