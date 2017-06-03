Tigers, Zimmermann power past White Sox 10-1

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Zimmermann tossed six solid innings and the Detroit Tigers used four home runs to power past the Chicago White Sox 10-1 on Saturday.

Nicholas Castellanos and Alex Presley hit back-to-back homers in the second inning, and Alex Avila and Justin Upton also homered for the Tigers, who have outscored Chicago 25-6 in the first two games of the weekend series.

Zimmermann (5-4) won for the second time in six starts, allowing one run and seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Detroit has won four of five.

Miguel Gonzalez (4-6) lost his fifth straight road start, giving up six runs and 10 hits in six innings, including three of Detroit’s homers.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was ejected in the bottom of the first inning after he wasn’t allowed to challenge a play at first base. Moments later, J.D. Martinez hit a line drive up the middle that appeared to be a two-run single, but White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez made a lunging catch.

Castellanos and Presley put the Tigers ahead 2-0 with their homers in the second, and Detroit took control of the game with four runs in the fourth. RBI singles by Jose Iglesias and Andrew Romine made it 4-0, and Avila followed with a two-run homer.

Chicago loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth, but Zimmermann got Melky Cabrera to pop out and end the inning. Todd Frazier’s double made it 6-1 in the sixth.

Upton’s homer in the four-run eighth was Detroit’s fourth of the game and seventh of the series. Detroit has 19 extra-base hits in the last two days.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Michael Ynoa (hip strain) went on the 10-day disabled list Saturday after being injured in Friday’s 15-5 loss to the Tigers. Chicago called up RHP Brad Goldberg to replace him. Goldberg made his major league debut in the eighth inning and allowed four runs on three hits and a walk in just one-third of an inning.

Tigers: DH Victor Martinez went 0 for 4 in his return to the lineup after leaving Friday’s game with flulike symptoms.

FAN INJURY

A female fan needed medical attention after being struck on the left side of the head by a foul ball hit by Cabrera. Comerica Park does not have nets behind the dugouts, which would have blocked the line drive. After a few moments, the fan walked to the concourse under her own power with a towel held to a cut and was taken away in a wheelchair.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Daniel Holmberg (0-0, 0.87) is scheduled to make his ninth appearance and second start in Sunday’s season finale. Before facing the Boston Red Sox on May 29, Holmberg hadn’t made a major league start since Aug. 26, 2015.

Tigers: RHP Justin Verlander (4-4, 4.50) will make his 41st career start against the White Sox on Sunday. He’s 20-13 with a 3.82 ERA against Chicago.