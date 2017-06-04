Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Lonnie Chisenhall to Akron (EL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Damien Magnifico to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Brooks Pounders from Salt Lake. Agreed to terms with OF Cesar Puello on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Daniel Mengden to Nashville (PCL). Recalled 1B/OF Matt Olson to Nashville.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned SS Ryan Jackson to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent OF Peter Bourjos to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent OF Dalton Pompey to Buffalo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Silvino Bracho to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Braden Shipley from Reno.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jackson Stephens to Louisville (IL). Reinstated LHP Amir Garrett from the 10-day DL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent C Tom Murphy to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Joaquin Benoit on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled LHP Adam Morgan from Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Christian Arroyo to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated OF Hunter Pence from the 10-day DL. Sent 3B Conor Gillaspie to San Jose (Cal) for a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with LHP Jarret Martin and 1B Jedrry Sands on minor league contracts.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of C Christian Correa to the Colorado Rockies.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Mark Vasquez.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released C Cody Coffman.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded INF Steve Nyisztor to Ottawa for OF Adron Chambers.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released OL Dominick Jackson. Signed WR Justice Liggins.