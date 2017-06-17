Senzatela gets 9th win as Rockies beat Giants, 10-8

DENVER (AP) — Colorado rookie Antonio Senzatela battled through six innings to tie for the major league lead in wins, and the Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 10-8 on Friday night.

Ian Desmond hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs and DJ LeMahieu had four hits for the second straight game for the Rockies, who have won seven straight over the Giants.

Senzatela (9-2) tied Clayton Kershaw, Dallas Keuchel and Jason Vargas for the most wins despite giving up three home runs. Joe Panik, who also doubled twice, and Denard Span had solo shots and starter Jeff Samardzija (2-9) hit a two-run homer that gave the Giants a 4-1 lead in the fifth.

The Rockies rallied for five runs in the bottom of the frame, three on Desmond’s homer. Trevor Story hit a pinch-hit homer in the sixth and Desmond had a sacrifice fly in Colorado’s three-run seventh.

The Giants got two in the eighth and one more in the ninth off closer Greg Holland, who earned his major league best 24th save.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy was ejected by home plate umpire Gary Cederstrom in the top of the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner is scheduled to throw a bullpen session in Arizona on Saturday. He has been out since mid-April with a left shoulder AC strain suffered in a dirt bike accident in Colorado.

Rockies: RHP Chad Bettis threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday in his road back from cancer treatment. Bettis, who led the Rockies pitchers in wins last season, has been out while receiving chemotherapy for testicular cancer. “He’s feeling good, there’s a smile on his face,” manager Bud Black said. “We love having him around.”

BEST CASE SCENARIO

Giants catcher Buster Posey and infielder Eduardo Nunez were feeling fine after both left Thursday’s game with injuries. Posey hurt his left ankle hitting a home run but didn’t need an MRI or X-ray. He walked as a pinch-hitter Friday.

“I don’t know if we could have gotten better news because he was in a lot of pain,” Bochy said. “I thought it was going to be quite a while but we got the news much later that he’s doing so much better. It was a little bit of an impingement, maybe some scar tissue.”

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Matt Cain (3-5, 5.22 ERA) will make his 39th career start against the Rockies, the most by any pitcher in major league history. He is 17-10 with a 3.52 ERA all-time against Colorado.

Rockies: Rookie RHP Kyle Freeland (7-4, 3.57 ERA) tossed seven shutout innings in his only start against San Francisco on April 23 at Coors Field.