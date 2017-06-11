Seager gets walk-off double in Dodgers’ 5-4 win over Reds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager delivered a run-scoring double in the bottom of the ninth to allow the Los Angeles Dodgers to overcome a three-run homer from Devin Mesoraco and earn a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.

It was Seager’s second double and it made a loser of reliever Drew Storen (1-2), who allowed two one-out singles in the ninth.

Kenley Jansen (4-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory.

The Dodgers built a 4-1 lead but saw it come undone when manager Dave Roberts replaced starter Alex Wood with two on and two outs in the sixth with reliever Josh Fields.

Mesoraco greeted Fields with the three-run homer to tie it. It was his fifth home run of the season.

The Dodgers took a 3-0 lead in the first against Reds starter Asher Wojciechowski. A single by Chase Utley and double by Seager scored one. After Seager scored on a sacrifice fly by Adrian Gonzalez, rookie Cody Bellinger hit his team-high 13th home run.

Cincinnati got one back in the third against Wood, making his first start since coming off the disabled list. Scooter Gennett doubled and scored on Jose Peraza’s single.

That snapped a 27-inning scoreless streak by Wood.

The Dodgers went up 4-1 in the fifth after Yasiel Puig doubled and was sacrificed to third by Wood. Utley doubled to score Puig.

Wood went 5 2/3 innings in his first start since May 26, and was charged with three runs and five hits. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Adam Duvall missed his second consecutive start with an illness. He did pinch hit. Manager Bryan Price said he expects him back either in the series finale Sunday or Monday in San Diego. . RHP Homer Bailey (elbow surgery) threw five scoreless innings in his first rehab start at Double-A Pensacola on Friday, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out five. Price said he would likely need at least two more rehab starts.

Dodgers: OF Joc Pederson (concussion, neck) hit his second home run in as many rehab games at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Pederson was batting only .200 with two home runs in 35 games with the Dodgers. “I appreciate that he wants to be here, but we want to make sure that he can come help us when he does get here,” manager Dave Roberts said. . When the Dodgers activated Wood, they optioned RHP Brandon Morrow back to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Morrow has not allowed a run in five appearances.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tim Adleman (4-2) will look to continue his recent turnaround Sunday. In his last three starts, he has allowed only four earned runs in 21 innings (1.71 ERA). In his only appearance against the Dodgers last August, he did not allow a run in five innings.

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-6) will start in the series finale for Los Angeles. Ryu temporarily lost his place in the rotation, and likely did not cement his return in his last start, taking the loss after allowing four runs and seven hits in seven innings against the Nationals.