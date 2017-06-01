Sabathia wins 4th straight, Hicks 6 RBIs, Yanks roll 12-2

TORONTO (AP) — CC Sabathia won his fourth consecutive start, Aaron Hicks had a career-high six RBIs and Gary Sanchez homered twice to lead the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 12-2 on Thursday night.

Sabathia (6-2) allowed one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings, struck out seven and walked none. He has won four straight starts for the first time since April and May 2012. He had been 0-5 in seven starts against Toronto since beating the Blue Jays on April 6, 2014.

Hicks hit a three-run double in the first, singled in the third, had an RBI double in the seventh and a two-run double in the ninth. Hicks had never before driven in more than three runs in a game. He has 30 RBIs, one shy of his total last year.