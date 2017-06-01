MLB News

Sabathia wins 4th straight, Hicks 6 RBIs, Yanks roll 12-2

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 10:35 pm 06/01/2017 10:35pm
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia winds up during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — CC Sabathia won his fourth consecutive start, Aaron Hicks had a career-high six RBIs and Gary Sanchez homered twice to lead the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 12-2 on Thursday night.

Sabathia (6-2) allowed one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings, struck out seven and walked none. He has won four straight starts for the first time since April and May 2012. He had been 0-5 in seven starts against Toronto since beating the Blue Jays on April 6, 2014.

Hicks hit a three-run double in the first, singled in the third, had an RBI double in the seventh and a two-run double in the ninth. Hicks had never before driven in more than three runs in a game. He has 30 RBIs, one shy of his total last year.

MLB News