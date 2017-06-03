MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Royals option struggling outfielder…

Royals option struggling outfielder Soler to Triple-A Omaha

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 1:45 pm 06/03/2017 01:45pm
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals have optioned struggling outfielder Jorge Soler to Triple-A Omaha. Soler had been acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the offseason for All-Star closer Wade Davis.

Kansas City recalled speedy outfielder Billy Burns in time for Saturday’s game against Cleveland.

The Royals sent Davis to the Cubs in the hopes that Soler could solidify right field not only for this season but well into the future. But the big slugger has been slowed by injuries and was hitting .164 with one homer and six RBIs in 18 games.

Jorge Bonifacio has played well in his place, hitting .281 with seven homers and 16 RBIs.

Davis was to become a free agent after this season, a big reason Kansas City was willing to part with him. He’s 2-0 with 10 saves and a 0.98 ERA in 19 appearances for Chicago.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Royals option struggling outfielder…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News