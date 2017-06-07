Royals 7, Astros 5

|Houston
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mrrfeld lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|L.Cain cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beltran dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|S.Perez c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|B.McCnn c
|5
|2
|4
|2
|Butera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Grrel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mstakas dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cthbert 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Mrsnick cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Escbr ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|R.Trres 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|3
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|Houston
|010
|100
|030—5
|Kansas City
|021
|220
|00x—7
E_A.Escobar (4). LOB_Houston 11, Kansas City 6. 2B_Springer (10), Beltran (13), S.Perez (10), Cuthbert (4), R.Torres (1). HR_B.McCann (8), L.Cain (4). S_Altuve (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Diaz L,0-1
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Sipp
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Feliz
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Gregerson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Vargas W,8-3
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Minor
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Moylan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alexander
|2-3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Soria H,9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera S,13-15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by Vargas (Springer).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:11. A_25,628 (37,903).