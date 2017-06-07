500

MLB News

Royals 7, Astros 5

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 11:41 pm 06/07/2017 11:41pm
Houston Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 3 0 1 0 Mrrfeld lf 5 0 1 0
Reddick lf 5 0 1 0 Bnfacio rf 4 1 1 0
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 L.Cain cf 3 2 1 1
Correa ss 5 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0
Beltran dh 5 1 1 0 S.Perez c 4 2 2 0
B.McCnn c 5 2 4 2 Butera c 0 0 0 0
Y.Grrel 1b 5 0 1 0 Mstakas dh 3 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 Cthbert 3b 4 1 2 3
Mrsnick cf 4 1 1 1 A.Escbr ss 4 1 2 2
R.Trres 2b 4 0 2 1
Totals 38 5 11 3 Totals 35 7 11 7
Houston 010 100 030—5
Kansas City 021 220 00x—7

E_A.Escobar (4). LOB_Houston 11, Kansas City 6. 2B_Springer (10), Beltran (13), S.Perez (10), Cuthbert (4), R.Torres (1). HR_B.McCann (8), L.Cain (4). S_Altuve (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Diaz L,0-1 2 2-3 4 3 3 0 3
Sipp 1 3 2 2 0 1
Feliz 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 3
Gregerson 2 2 0 0 0 3
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Vargas W,8-3 5 6 2 2 1 5
Minor 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Moylan 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Alexander 2-3 3 3 1 1 1
Soria H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Herrera S,13-15 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Vargas (Springer).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:11. A_25,628 (37,903).

Latest News MLB News
