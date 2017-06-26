502

Rockies place Gonzalez, Anderson on 10-day disabled list

June 26, 2017
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez has gone on the 10-day disabled with a strained right shoulder that had kept him out the past three games.

Manager Bud Black said Monday, ahead of the series opener against the Giants, that neither the training staff nor Gonzalez were sure he would even be ready by the start of a weekend series Friday at Arizona, so this was the best decision. Gonzalez is expected to return next Monday.

Colorado also placed lefty starter Tyler Anderson on the DL with inflammation in the back of his left knee near the hamstring. He felt it during his Sunday start at Dodger Stadium in what had been described as a cramp, but the Rockies thought that could become a strain and made the precautionary move to shut him down.

The Rockies recalled right-hander Jairo Díaz from Triple-A Albuquerque and activated righty Chad Qualls from the DL.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

