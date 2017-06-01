MLB News

Rockies 6, Mariners 3

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 7:19 pm 06/01/2017 07:19pm
Colorado Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon cf 4 0 0 1 Segura ss 2 0 0 0
LMahieu 2b 5 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 2 1 1 0
Arenado 3b 5 1 1 1 Vlencia 1b 4 0 0 1
C.Gnzal rf 2 2 1 0 Cano 2b 4 0 2 0
Mar.Ryn dh 4 1 1 2 Cruz dh 1 0 0 0
Parra lf 4 1 4 1 Powell ph-dh 2 0 1 1
Desmond 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 5 0 1 0
Story ss 4 1 1 1 Heredia cf-lf 3 1 1 1
Wolters c 2 0 1 0 Motter lf-ss 4 0 1 0
Gamel rf 3 1 1 0
C.Ruiz c 3 0 1 0
Totals 32 6 9 6 Totals 33 3 9 3
Colorado 041 010 000—6
Seattle 010 100 100—3

DP_Colorado 2, Seattle 1. LOB_Colorado 7, Seattle 11. 2B_Parra (6), C.Ruiz (5). HR_Arenado (13), Mar.Reynolds (14), Heredia (4). SB_C.Gonzalez (1). SF_Blackmon (3), Valencia (2). S_Desmond (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland W,6-3 6 6 2 2 2 3
Rusin 1 2 1 1 1 1
McGee H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Holland S,20-20 1 0 0 0 1 1
Seattle
Gallardo L,2-6 3 6 5 5 3 2
Lawrence 5 3 1 1 3 9
Zych 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Freeland (Cruz), by Freeland (Gamel), by Freeland (Ruiz). WP_Rusin, McGee.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:28. A_21,536 (47,476).

MLB News