Rockies 6, Mariners 3

|Colorado
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Segura ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Vlencia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|C.Gnzal rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mar.Ryn dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Cruz dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Parra lf
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Powell ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Desmond 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Heredia cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Motter lf-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gamel rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|Colorado
|041
|010
|000—6
|Seattle
|010
|100
|100—3
DP_Colorado 2, Seattle 1. LOB_Colorado 7, Seattle 11. 2B_Parra (6), C.Ruiz (5). HR_Arenado (13), Mar.Reynolds (14), Heredia (4). SB_C.Gonzalez (1). SF_Blackmon (3), Valencia (2). S_Desmond (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Freeland W,6-3
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Rusin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|McGee H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland S,20-20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Seattle
|Gallardo L,2-6
|3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Lawrence
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|9
|Zych
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Freeland (Cruz), by Freeland (Gamel), by Freeland (Ruiz). WP_Rusin, McGee.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:28. A_21,536 (47,476).