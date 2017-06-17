Rockies 5, Giants 1

|San Francisco
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Tmlnson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pence rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Posey 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mar.Ryn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Slater lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Desmond lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Hundley c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Gnzal rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|A.Hill 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|G.Hrnan cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|M.Cain p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Freland p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Belt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Amrista ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mrris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottvino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Span ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|1
|10
|1
|Totals
|36
|5
|14
|5
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000—1
|Colorado
|010
|011
|20x—5
E_Arenado (1). DP_Colorado 2. LOB_San Francisco 10, Colorado 11. 2B_Hundley (12), Valaika (7). SB_Desmond (7). CS_Arenado (1). S_Desmond (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Cain L,3-6
|5
|9
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Morris
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Osich
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gearrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|Freeland W,8-4
|6
|8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Oberg H,7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:01. A_48,035 (50,398).