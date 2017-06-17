502

Rockies 5, Giants 1

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 6:28 pm 06/17/2017 06:28pm
San Francisco Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tmlnson ss 3 0 0 0 Tapia cf 5 1 2 0
Panik 2b 5 0 3 0 LMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0
Pence rf 4 0 2 0 Arenado 3b 5 0 1 1
Posey 1b 4 0 1 0 Mar.Ryn 1b 4 1 1 0
Slater lf 4 0 1 0 Desmond lf 3 1 2 0
Hundley c 4 1 1 0 C.Gnzal rf 2 2 1 0
A.Hill 3b 4 0 0 0 Story ss 4 0 2 1
G.Hrnan cf 3 0 2 1 Wolters c 4 0 2 2
M.Cain p 2 0 0 0 Freland p 2 0 1 0
Belt ph 1 0 0 0 Amrista ph 1 0 0 0
B.Mrris p 0 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0
Osich p 0 0 0 0 Valaika ph 1 0 1 1
Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 Ottvino p 0 0 0 0
Span ph 1 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 1 10 1 Totals 36 5 14 5
San Francisco 000 100 000—1
Colorado 010 011 20x—5

E_Arenado (1). DP_Colorado 2. LOB_San Francisco 10, Colorado 11. 2B_Hundley (12), Valaika (7). SB_Desmond (7). CS_Arenado (1). S_Desmond (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Cain L,3-6 5 9 2 1 2 3
Morris 1 2-3 5 3 3 1 0
Osich 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Colorado
Freeland W,8-4 6 8 1 1 2 3
Oberg H,7 1 2 0 0 0 2
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2
McGee 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:01. A_48,035 (50,398).

Latest News MLB News Sports
