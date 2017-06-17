Rockies 5, Giants 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tomlinson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.261
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Pence rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Posey 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.354
|Slater lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.386
|Hundley c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Hill 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|Cain p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|a-Belt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Morris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Span ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Totals
|35
|1
|10
|1
|3
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tapia cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Reynolds 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.301
|Desmond lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Gonzalez rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.218
|Story ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.301
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|b-Amarista ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Valaika ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|5
|14
|5
|3
|5
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000—1
|10
|0
|Colorado
|010
|011
|20x—5
|14
|1
a-struck out for Cain in the 6th. b-flied out for Freeland in the 6th. c-doubled for Oberg in the 7th. d-struck out for Gearrin in the 9th.
E_Arenado (1). LOB_San Francisco 10, Colorado 11. 2B_Hundley (12), Valaika (7). RBIs_Hernandez (10), Arenado (51), Story (27), Wolters 2 (11), Valaika (12). SB_Desmond (7). CS_Arenado (1). S_Desmond.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Slater 2, Belt); Colorado 7 (Tapia 2, LeMahieu, Gonzalez 2, Wolters, Freeland). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 7; Colorado 6 for 12.
Runners moved up_Hundley, LeMahieu. LIDP_Panik. GIDP_Hill.
DP_Colorado 2 (Arenado, LeMahieu, Reynolds), (Reynolds).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cain, L, 3-6
|5
|9
|2
|1
|2
|3
|83
|4.99
|Morris
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|24
|4.50
|Osich
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.06
|Gearrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.86
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 8-4
|6
|8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|94
|3.42
|Oberg, H, 7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|5.60
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.84
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.57
Inherited runners-scored_Osich 2-0. PB_Hundley (3).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:01. A_48,035 (50,398).