Rockies 5, Giants 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tomlinson ss 3 0 0 0 2 1 .261 Panik 2b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .274 Pence rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .247 Posey 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .354 Slater lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .386 Hundley c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .237 Hill 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .150 Hernandez cf 3 0 2 1 1 1 .214 Cain p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .095 a-Belt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Morris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Span ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Totals 35 1 10 1 3 8

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tapia cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .324 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .297 Arenado 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .290 Reynolds 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .301 Desmond lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .291 Gonzalez rf 2 2 1 0 2 0 .218 Story ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .221 Wolters c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .301 Freeland p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .292 b-Amarista ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Valaika ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .236 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 5 14 5 3 5

San Francisco 000 100 000—1 10 0 Colorado 010 011 20x—5 14 1

a-struck out for Cain in the 6th. b-flied out for Freeland in the 6th. c-doubled for Oberg in the 7th. d-struck out for Gearrin in the 9th.

E_Arenado (1). LOB_San Francisco 10, Colorado 11. 2B_Hundley (12), Valaika (7). RBIs_Hernandez (10), Arenado (51), Story (27), Wolters 2 (11), Valaika (12). SB_Desmond (7). CS_Arenado (1). S_Desmond.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Slater 2, Belt); Colorado 7 (Tapia 2, LeMahieu, Gonzalez 2, Wolters, Freeland). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 7; Colorado 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Hundley, LeMahieu. LIDP_Panik. GIDP_Hill.

DP_Colorado 2 (Arenado, LeMahieu, Reynolds), (Reynolds).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cain, L, 3-6 5 9 2 1 2 3 83 4.99 Morris 1 2-3 5 3 3 1 0 24 4.50 Osich 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.06 Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.86 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, W, 8-4 6 8 1 1 2 3 94 3.42 Oberg, H, 7 1 2 0 0 0 2 24 5.60 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.84 McGee 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 1.57

Inherited runners-scored_Osich 2-0. PB_Hundley (3).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:01. A_48,035 (50,398).