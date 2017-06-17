Rockies 10, Giants 8

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Panik 2b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Pence rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Hundley c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Hill 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Law p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Hernandez ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Slater lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.400
|Samardzija p
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.103
|Tomlinson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|d-Posey ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.356
|1-Blach pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|2
|9
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.330
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|.299
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Desmond 1b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.284
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Amarista ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Wolters c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|a-Story ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|b-Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|10
|15
|9
|1
|8
|San Francisco
|101
|021
|021—
|8
|11
|1
|Colorado
|001
|051
|30x—10
|15
|1
a-homered for Senzatela in the 6th. b-struck out for Rusin in the 8th. c-tripled for Dyson in the 9th. d-walked for Tomlinson in the 9th.
1-ran for Posey in the 9th.
E_Pence (1), Tapia (1). LOB_San Francisco 3, Colorado 5. 2B_Panik 2 (15), Blackmon (17), LeMahieu (13), Arenado (25), Amarista (7). 3B_Span (2), Hernandez (1), Blackmon (10). HR_Panik (4), off Senzatela; Span (4), off Senzatela; Samardzija (1), off Senzatela; Desmond (5), off Samardzija; Story (9), off Samardzija. RBIs_Span (13), Panik 2 (20), Pence 2 (22), Slater (8), Samardzija 2 (2), Blackmon (54), LeMahieu 2 (35), Desmond 4 (25), Amarista (16), Story (26). SB_LeMahieu (4). CS_Pence (1), Tapia (2). SF_Desmond. S_Senzatela.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Panik, Crawford); Colorado 5 (Arenado, Gonzalez, Desmond 2, Wolters). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 9; Colorado 6 for 14.
Runners moved up_Belt, Pence, Amarista. GIDP_Hill.
DP_Colorado 2 (Wolters, Amarista), (LeMahieu, Amarista, Desmond).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, L, 2-9
|6
|11
|8
|8
|1
|4
|110
|4.81
|Law
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|18
|4.20
|Dyson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|10.61
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, W, 9-2
|6
|6
|5
|5
|1
|6
|86
|4.10
|Ottavino, H, 18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.96
|Rusin
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|2.68
|Holland, S, 24-25
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|1.69
Samardzija pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Law 1-1. WP_Law. PB_Hundley (2).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:09. A_46,632 (50,398).