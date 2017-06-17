502

Rockies 10, Giants 8

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 12:06 am 06/17/2017 12:06am
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Span cf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .265
Panik 2b 5 3 3 2 0 0 .267
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221
Pence rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .242
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Hundley c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .236
Hill 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .161
Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Hernandez ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .202
Slater lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .400
Samardzija p 2 1 1 2 0 1 .103
Tomlinson 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279
d-Posey ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .356
1-Blach pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Totals 36 8 11 8 2 9
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .330
LeMahieu 2b 4 2 4 2 1 0 .299
Arenado 3b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .292
Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .216
Desmond 1b 3 1 1 4 0 1 .284
Tapia lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .313
Amarista ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .317
Wolters c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .295
Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160
a-Story ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .215
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400
b-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 10 15 9 1 8
San Francisco 101 021 021— 8 11 1
Colorado 001 051 30x—10 15 1

a-homered for Senzatela in the 6th. b-struck out for Rusin in the 8th. c-tripled for Dyson in the 9th. d-walked for Tomlinson in the 9th.

1-ran for Posey in the 9th.

E_Pence (1), Tapia (1). LOB_San Francisco 3, Colorado 5. 2B_Panik 2 (15), Blackmon (17), LeMahieu (13), Arenado (25), Amarista (7). 3B_Span (2), Hernandez (1), Blackmon (10). HR_Panik (4), off Senzatela; Span (4), off Senzatela; Samardzija (1), off Senzatela; Desmond (5), off Samardzija; Story (9), off Samardzija. RBIs_Span (13), Panik 2 (20), Pence 2 (22), Slater (8), Samardzija 2 (2), Blackmon (54), LeMahieu 2 (35), Desmond 4 (25), Amarista (16), Story (26). SB_LeMahieu (4). CS_Pence (1), Tapia (2). SF_Desmond. S_Senzatela.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Panik, Crawford); Colorado 5 (Arenado, Gonzalez, Desmond 2, Wolters). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 9; Colorado 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Belt, Pence, Amarista. GIDP_Hill.

DP_Colorado 2 (Wolters, Amarista), (LeMahieu, Amarista, Desmond).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija, L, 2-9 6 11 8 8 1 4 110 4.81
Law 1 3 2 2 0 2 18 4.20
Dyson 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 10.61
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, W, 9-2 6 6 5 5 1 6 86 4.10
Ottavino, H, 18 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.96
Rusin 1 3 2 2 0 0 20 2.68
Holland, S, 24-25 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 1.69

Samardzija pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Law 1-1. WP_Law. PB_Hundley (2).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:09. A_46,632 (50,398).

