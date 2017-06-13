1002

Rizzo leads off, goes long; Happ hits slam as Cubs rout Mets

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 10:36 pm 06/13/2017 10:36pm
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (44) follows through on an hits an RBI double as New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud watches during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo began the game with a long home run after a surprising move to the leadoff spot, rookie Ian Happ hit his first career grand slam and the Chicago Cubs trounced the New York Mets 14-3 on Tuesday night.

Backed by a season-best seven-run second inning, the World Series champs snapped a nine-game skid on the road and moved back to .500 through 64 games. The Cubs had lost five of six overall.

Jon Lester (4-4) earned his 150th win and matched a season high with 10 strikeouts. He allowed a run and five hits over seven innings.

Rizzo, batting leadoff for the first time in his career, had two hits, three RBIs and a bases-loaded walk. He’s reached base in 21 of his last 36 plate appearances.

