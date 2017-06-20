502

Rizzo hits leadoff HR, Cubs beat Padres 4-0

June 20, 2017
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo swings into a lead off home run against San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo hit another leadoff home run to help Mike Montgomery get his first win of the season in the Chicago Cubs’ 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

Rizzo homered on the second pitch from Jhoulys Chacin (6-6) and was the third leading off in seven games since Rizzo was moved to the top of the order by manager Joe Maddon. In those seven games, he is 6 for 6 with a walk to open the first inning.

It also extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games and came on the day Rizzo took a call from the league office about a collision at home plate with Padres catcher Austin Hedges the previous night.

Rookie Ian Happ also homered for the Cubs.

Montgomery (1-3) allowed three hits and two walks in six innings, striking out four. Wade Davis pitched a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 15 chances, and 21st straight dating back to last season with Kansas City.

