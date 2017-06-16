502

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rizzo, Cubs rally for…

Rizzo, Cubs rally for 6 runs in 9th inning, beat Pirates 9-5

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 10:59 pm 06/16/2017 10:59pm
Share
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, center, argues with umpire Jeff Kellogg, left, over a home run that was called a foul ball by Anthony Rizzo, right, who is restrained from getting into the discussion by Kyle Schwarber in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2017. Maddon was eventually eject from the game by Kellogg. Rizzo drew a walk of Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Anthony Rizzo almost led off his third straight game with a homer, losing his bid on a replay reversal, before helping key a six-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-5 Friday night.

The Cubs won for just the third time in nine games. Manager Joe Maddon wasn’t around to see the comeback — he was ejected in the first inning after Rizzo’s drive into the Allegheny River was ruled a foul ball. In his first two tries as a leadoff man, Rizzo led off both games this week with home runs against the Mets at Citi Field.

Chicago trailed 4-3 until Jason Heyward and Willson Contreras began the ninth with doubles off Juan Nicasio (1-3) to tie it. Tony Watson gave up a go-ahead single to pinch-hitter Jon Jay, Rizzo added a two-run single and Addison Russell had a two-run double.

Closer Wade Davis gave up a run in the ninth, but struck out Josh Harrison and Gregory Polanco with the bases loaded to end it.

Koji Uehera (2-3) got the win.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rizzo, Cubs rally for…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News