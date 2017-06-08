RI governor to appeal for 38 Studios grand jury records

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s governor says she’s going to appeal to the state Supreme Court to release secret grand jury records from the investigation into the state’s failed $75 million deal with the video game company started by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo on Thursday said she would appeal a judge’s decision last month denying her request to release the records.

She also reiterated her support for legislation that’s been moving through the General Assembly to release the records. A Senate committee on Wednesday approved the bill and forwarded it to the full Senate, and the House has passed similar legislation.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin has opposed the efforts, saying he is concerned about setting a precedent in releasing sensitive court records.