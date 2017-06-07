Reds 6, Cardinals 4

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.210
|Pham cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Gyorko 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.314
|Martinez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Diaz ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|DeJong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Fryer c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|c-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Lynn p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.045
|a-Fowler ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cecil p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosenthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Siegrist p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Molina ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|2
|7
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Cozart ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.351
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Schebler rf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Gennett 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Mesoraco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Arroyo p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Kivlehan ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.220
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|2
|6
|St. Louis
|003
|001
|000—4
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|50x—6
|10
|0
a-doubled for Lynn in the 6th. b-homered for Peralta in the 7th. c-struck out for Fryer in the 9th. d-grounded out for Siegrist in the 9th.
LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Piscotty (7), DeJong (3), Fowler (7), Cozart (15), Duvall (12). HR_Carpenter (10), off Arroyo; Schebler (17), off Lynn; Kivlehan (4), off Cecil; Votto (15), off Rosenthal. RBIs_Carpenter (28), Piscotty (17), Gyorko (23), Fowler (21), Votto 2 (46), Schebler (31), Kivlehan 3 (9). SB_Pham (5).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Gyorko, Lynn); Cincinnati 1 (Suarez). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 6; Cincinnati 2 for 5.
GIDP_Pham, Piscotty, Gennett 2.
DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Diaz, Carpenter), (Siegrist, Diaz, Carpenter); Cincinnati 2 (Cozart, Gennett, Votto), (Suarez, Gennett, Votto).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|78
|2.88
|Bowman, H, 11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.72
|Cecil, L, 0-2, BS, 4-4
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|19
|5.66
|Rosenthal
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2.91
|Siegrist
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.57
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arroyo
|5
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|94
|6.25
|Peralta, W, 3-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.81
|Lorenzen, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.78
|Iglesias, S, 11-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.59
Inherited runners-scored_Rosenthal 1-1, Peralta 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_2:45. A_20,891 (42,319).