Red Sox 7, Phillies 3

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 10:43 pm 06/14/2017 10:43pm
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 5 4 4 3 0 1 .280
Pedroia 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .302
Bogaerts ss 5 0 2 3 0 0 .325
Benintendi lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .281
Ramirez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .253
Sandoval 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .217
b-Rutledge ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Leon c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .226
Johnson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Velazquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Young ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Scott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 13 7 3 3
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Herrera cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Kendrick 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .340
Altherr rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .286
Joseph 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .263
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Nava lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .321
Rupp c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206
Galvis ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .236
Hellickson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-T.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Gomez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Totals 33 3 6 3 4 6
Boston 230 100 001—7 13 0
Philadelphia 003 000 000—3 6 0

a-flied out for Garcia in the 7th. b-struck out for Sandoval in the 8th. c-popped out for Barnes in the 9th. d-grounded out for Gomez in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Betts (23), Bogaerts (18), Bradley Jr. (8), Leon (5), Joseph (12), Galvis 2 (13). HR_Betts (10), off Hellickson; Betts (11), off Morgan; Altherr (11), off Johnson. RBIs_Betts 3 (37), Bogaerts 3 (26), Benintendi (39), Kendrick (11), Altherr 2 (36). SF_Benintendi.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Pedroia, Bradley Jr., Johnson); Philadelphia 3 (Franco, Rupp, Hellickson). RISP_Boston 3 for 14; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

FIDP_Ramirez. GIDP_Bogaerts, Bradley Jr..

DP_Philadelphia 4 (Joseph, Galvis), (Altherr, Joseph), (Joseph, Galvis), (Galvis, Kendrick, Joseph).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Johnson 2 2-3 4 3 3 1 1 44 4.29
Velazquez, W, 1-1 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 50 6.48
J.Kelly, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 1.27
Barnes, H, 10 1 1 0 0 1 2 27 3.26
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.65
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hellickson, L, 5-5 5 9 6 6 3 1 93 4.91
Garcia 2 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.65
Morgan 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 24 9.26
Gomez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 7.17

Hellickson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Velazquez 1-0, Garcia 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:26. A_28,263 (43,651).

