Red Sox 7, Phillies 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.280
|Pedroia 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.325
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Ramirez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Sandoval 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|b-Rutledge ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Leon c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Johnson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Velazquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|7
|13
|7
|3
|3
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Kendrick 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.340
|Altherr rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Joseph 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Nava lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.321
|Rupp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Hellickson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-T.Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Gomez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Blanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|4
|6
|Boston
|230
|100
|001—7
|13
|0
|Philadelphia
|003
|000
|000—3
|6
|0
a-flied out for Garcia in the 7th. b-struck out for Sandoval in the 8th. c-popped out for Barnes in the 9th. d-grounded out for Gomez in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Betts (23), Bogaerts (18), Bradley Jr. (8), Leon (5), Joseph (12), Galvis 2 (13). HR_Betts (10), off Hellickson; Betts (11), off Morgan; Altherr (11), off Johnson. RBIs_Betts 3 (37), Bogaerts 3 (26), Benintendi (39), Kendrick (11), Altherr 2 (36). SF_Benintendi.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Pedroia, Bradley Jr., Johnson); Philadelphia 3 (Franco, Rupp, Hellickson). RISP_Boston 3 for 14; Philadelphia 1 for 6.
FIDP_Ramirez. GIDP_Bogaerts, Bradley Jr..
DP_Philadelphia 4 (Joseph, Galvis), (Altherr, Joseph), (Joseph, Galvis), (Galvis, Kendrick, Joseph).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Johnson
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|44
|4.29
|Velazquez, W, 1-1
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|6.48
|J.Kelly, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.27
|Barnes, H, 10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.26
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.65
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hellickson, L, 5-5
|5
|9
|6
|6
|3
|1
|93
|4.91
|Garcia
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.65
|Morgan
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|9.26
|Gomez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7.17
Hellickson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Velazquez 1-0, Garcia 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_3:26. A_28,263 (43,651).