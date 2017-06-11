Rays 5, Athletics 4

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Brugman lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .375 Pinder ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .234 Lowrie 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .293 K.Davis dh 5 0 2 1 0 2 .244 Alonso 1b 2 2 0 0 2 1 .310 Healy 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .280 Vogt c 4 0 2 3 0 1 .226 Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .194 R.Davis cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .213 a-Olson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 1-Rosales pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Totals 36 4 10 4 4 10

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 3 2 3 1 1 0 .378 Dickerson dh 2 1 1 2 1 0 .328 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .255 Morrison 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .234 Souza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Rasmus lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .260 Beckham ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .282 Norris c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Robertson 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .211 Totals 32 5 11 5 2 8

Oakland 020 101 000—4 10 1 Tampa Bay 000 031 10x—5 11 1

a-walked for R.Davis in the 9th.

1-ran for Olson in the 9th.

E_Coulombe (1), Smith (1). LOB_Oakland 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Vogt (7), Smith (2), Dickerson (20), Morrison (11), Robertson (4). 3B_Lowrie (1). HR_Rasmus (9), off Hendriks. RBIs_K.Davis (41), Vogt 3 (17), Smith (3), Dickerson 2 (31), Longoria (35), Rasmus (22). SB_K.Davis (2). CS_Beckham (2). SF_Dickerson.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Lowrie, K.Davis 2, Vogt 2, Joyce); Tampa Bay 3 (Morrison, Souza Jr. 2). RISP_Oakland 3 for 11; Tampa Bay 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Healy, Longoria. GIDP_Longoria.

DP_Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Pinder, Alonso).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hahn 5 7 3 3 2 5 93 3.56 Hendriks, BS, 2-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 20 3.62 Coulombe, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 10 2.18 Axford 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 26 5.40 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer 6 7 4 4 3 8 114 3.80 Whitley, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.04 Diaz, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 5.23 Colome, S, 18-21 1 2 0 0 1 1 28 2.05

Archer pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-0, Whitley 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:26. A_13,640 (31,042).