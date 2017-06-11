Rays 5, Athletics 4

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Brugman lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|Pinder ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|K.Davis dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Alonso 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.310
|Healy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.226
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|R.Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|a-Olson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|1-Rosales pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|4
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.378
|Dickerson dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.328
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Morrison 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Rasmus lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Norris c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Robertson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Totals
|32
|5
|11
|5
|2
|8
|Oakland
|020
|101
|000—4
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|031
|10x—5
|11
|1
a-walked for R.Davis in the 9th.
1-ran for Olson in the 9th.
E_Coulombe (1), Smith (1). LOB_Oakland 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Vogt (7), Smith (2), Dickerson (20), Morrison (11), Robertson (4). 3B_Lowrie (1). HR_Rasmus (9), off Hendriks. RBIs_K.Davis (41), Vogt 3 (17), Smith (3), Dickerson 2 (31), Longoria (35), Rasmus (22). SB_K.Davis (2). CS_Beckham (2). SF_Dickerson.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Lowrie, K.Davis 2, Vogt 2, Joyce); Tampa Bay 3 (Morrison, Souza Jr. 2). RISP_Oakland 3 for 11; Tampa Bay 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Healy, Longoria. GIDP_Longoria.
DP_Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Pinder, Alonso).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hahn
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|5
|93
|3.56
|Hendriks, BS, 2-2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|3.62
|Coulombe, L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.18
|Axford
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|5.40
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|6
|7
|4
|4
|3
|8
|114
|3.80
|Whitley, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.04
|Diaz, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.23
|Colome, S, 18-21
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|2.05
Archer pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-0, Whitley 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:26. A_13,640 (31,042).