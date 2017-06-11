800

MLB News

Rays 5, Athletics 4

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 4:49 pm 06/11/2017 04:49pm
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Brugman lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .375
Pinder ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .234
Lowrie 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .293
K.Davis dh 5 0 2 1 0 2 .244
Alonso 1b 2 2 0 0 2 1 .310
Healy 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .280
Vogt c 4 0 2 3 0 1 .226
Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .194
R.Davis cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .213
a-Olson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
1-Rosales pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Totals 36 4 10 4 4 10
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 3 2 3 1 1 0 .378
Dickerson dh 2 1 1 2 1 0 .328
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .255
Morrison 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .234
Souza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Rasmus lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .260
Beckham ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .282
Norris c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Robertson 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .211
Totals 32 5 11 5 2 8
Oakland 020 101 000—4 10 1
Tampa Bay 000 031 10x—5 11 1

a-walked for R.Davis in the 9th.

1-ran for Olson in the 9th.

E_Coulombe (1), Smith (1). LOB_Oakland 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Vogt (7), Smith (2), Dickerson (20), Morrison (11), Robertson (4). 3B_Lowrie (1). HR_Rasmus (9), off Hendriks. RBIs_K.Davis (41), Vogt 3 (17), Smith (3), Dickerson 2 (31), Longoria (35), Rasmus (22). SB_K.Davis (2). CS_Beckham (2). SF_Dickerson.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Lowrie, K.Davis 2, Vogt 2, Joyce); Tampa Bay 3 (Morrison, Souza Jr. 2). RISP_Oakland 3 for 11; Tampa Bay 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Healy, Longoria. GIDP_Longoria.

DP_Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Pinder, Alonso).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hahn 5 7 3 3 2 5 93 3.56
Hendriks, BS, 2-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 20 3.62
Coulombe, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 10 2.18
Axford 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 26 5.40
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer 6 7 4 4 3 8 114 3.80
Whitley, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.04
Diaz, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 5.23
Colome, S, 18-21 1 2 0 0 1 1 28 2.05

Archer pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-0, Whitley 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:26. A_13,640 (31,042).

