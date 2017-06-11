800

MLB News

Rays 5, Athletics 4

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017
Oakland Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Brugman lf 5 0 2 0 M.Smith cf 3 2 3 1
Pinder ss 5 0 1 0 Dckrson dh 2 1 1 2
Lowrie 2b 5 1 1 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 1
K.Davis dh 5 0 2 1 Mrrison 1b 4 0 1 0
Alonso 1b 2 2 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0
Healy 3b 4 1 1 0 Rasmus lf 4 1 2 1
Vogt c 4 0 2 3 Beckham ss 4 0 2 0
Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 De.Nrrs c 4 0 0 0
Ra.Dvis cf 3 0 1 0 Daniel. 2b 3 1 1 0
Olson ph 0 0 0 0
Rosales pr 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 32 5 11 5
Oakland 020 101 000—4
Tampa Bay 000 031 10x—5

E_M.Smith (1), Coulombe (1). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Vogt (7), M.Smith (2), Dickerson (20), Morrison (11), Daniel.Robertson (4). 3B_Lowrie (1). HR_Rasmus (9). SB_K.Davis (2). CS_Beckham (2). SF_Dickerson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Hahn 5 7 3 3 2 5
Hendriks BS,2 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Coulombe L,0-1 2-3 1 1 0 0 0
Axford 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Archer 6 7 4 4 3 8
Whitley W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Colome S,18-21 1 2 0 0 1 1

Archer pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:26. A_13,640 (31,042).

MLB News