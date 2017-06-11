Rays 5, Athletics 4

|Oakland
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Brugman lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|M.Smith cf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Pinder ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Dckrson dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|K.Davis dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Mrrison 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rasmus lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|De.Nrrs c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ra.Dvis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Daniel. 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Olson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosales pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|32
|5
|11
|5
|Oakland
|020
|101
|000—4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|031
|10x—5
E_M.Smith (1), Coulombe (1). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Vogt (7), M.Smith (2), Dickerson (20), Morrison (11), Daniel.Robertson (4). 3B_Lowrie (1). HR_Rasmus (9). SB_K.Davis (2). CS_Beckham (2). SF_Dickerson (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Hahn
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Hendriks BS,2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Coulombe L,0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Axford
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Archer
|6
|7
|4
|4
|3
|8
|Whitley W,2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colome S,18-21
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Archer pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:26. A_13,640 (31,042).