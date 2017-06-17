502

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rays 3, Tigers 2

Rays 3, Tigers 2

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 7:46 pm 06/17/2017 07:46pm
Share
Tampa Bay Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 4 0 2 1 Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 1
Dckrson lf 3 0 0 0 Avila c 4 0 2 0
Lngoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 1 1 1
Mrrison 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 3 0 0 0
Sza Jr. dh 3 1 1 0 Upton lf 4 0 1 0
Rasmus rf 4 1 1 0 Presley cf 4 0 1 0
Beckham ss 3 0 1 0 An.Rmne 3b 3 1 1 0
Daniel. 2b 4 1 2 2 Cstllns ph-3b 1 0 0 0
De.Nrrs c 4 0 1 0 Mahtook rf 4 0 1 0
J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 8 3 Totals 35 2 8 2
Tampa Bay 000 010 200—3
Detroit 000 011 000—2

E_M.Smith (2), Longoria (5). DP_Detroit 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 9. 2B_Rasmus (7), Kinsler (10), Upton (15). HR_Mi.Cabrera (7). SB_Mahtook (1). CS_M.Smith (2). S_J.Iglesias (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Archer W,5-4 6 6 2 2 1 8
Diaz H,5 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Colome S,19-22 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Fulmer L,6-5 6 2-3 6 3 3 4 3
Wilson 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Archer 2.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:23. A_33,478 (41,681).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rays 3, Tigers 2
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News