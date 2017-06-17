Rays 3, Tigers 2

|Tampa Bay
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Kinsler 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Dckrson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Avila c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mrrison 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rasmus rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Presley cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|An.Rmne 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Daniel. 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Cstllns ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De.Nrrs c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mahtook rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Iglss ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|200—3
|Detroit
|000
|011
|000—2
E_M.Smith (2), Longoria (5). DP_Detroit 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 9. 2B_Rasmus (7), Kinsler (10), Upton (15). HR_Mi.Cabrera (7). SB_Mahtook (1). CS_M.Smith (2). S_J.Iglesias (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Archer W,5-4
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Diaz H,5
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Colome S,19-22
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Fulmer L,6-5
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Wilson
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodriguez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Archer 2.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:23. A_33,478 (41,681).