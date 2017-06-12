800

Rangers 6, Astros 1

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 11:47 pm 06/12/2017 11:47pm
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .294
Hoying cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Choo rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .255
Andrus ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .297
Beltre 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .351
Mazara lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .287
Lucroy dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .260
Odor 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .210
Gallo 1b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .203
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Totals 34 6 9 6 3 9
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Reddick rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Gonzalez lf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .311
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .317
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .294
Beltran dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .234
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Bregman 3b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .248
Aoki lf-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Totals 29 1 2 1 4 5
Texas 020 001 030—6 9 0
Houston 000 010 000—1 2 0

LOB_Texas 4, Houston 6. 2B_Beltre (4), Correa (13). 3B_Odor (2), Gallo (2). HR_Mazara (8), off Diaz. RBIs_Beltre (7), Mazara 3 (44), Odor (26), Gallo (37), Bregman (23). SB_DeShields (14), Choo (6), Odor (6), Aoki (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Lucroy, Hoying); Houston 3 (Springer, Altuve, Gurriel). RISP_Texas 2 for 8; Houston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_McCann. GIDP_Choo.

DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel), (McCann, Altuve).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, W, – 7 1 1 1 3 4 103 0.00
Jeffress 2 1 0 0 1 1 33 5.04
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Musgrove, L, – 4 2-3 5 2 2 1 2 75 0.00
Devenski 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 18 0.00
Sipp 1 1 2 2 1 2 18 0.00
Diaz 2 2 1 1 0 5 37 9.45

Sipp pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 1-0, Diaz 2-2. HBP_Jeffress (Aoki). WP_Diaz.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:23. A_25,698 (42,060).

