Rangers 6, Astros 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Hoying cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Choo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.351
|Mazara lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.287
|Lucroy dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Gallo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.203
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|3
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Reddick rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Gonzalez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.311
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Beltran dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Aoki lf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|Texas
|020
|001
|030—6
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|010
|000—1
|2
|0
LOB_Texas 4, Houston 6. 2B_Beltre (4), Correa (13). 3B_Odor (2), Gallo (2). HR_Mazara (8), off Diaz. RBIs_Beltre (7), Mazara 3 (44), Odor (26), Gallo (37), Bregman (23). SB_DeShields (14), Choo (6), Odor (6), Aoki (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Lucroy, Hoying); Houston 3 (Springer, Altuve, Gurriel). RISP_Texas 2 for 8; Houston 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_McCann. GIDP_Choo.
DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel), (McCann, Altuve).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, –
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|103
|0.00
|Jeffress
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|5.04
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, L, –
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|75
|0.00
|Devenski
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|0.00
|Sipp
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
|Diaz
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|37
|9.45
Sipp pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 1-0, Diaz 2-2. HBP_Jeffress (Aoki). WP_Diaz.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:23. A_25,698 (42,060).