Rangers 6, Astros 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .294 Hoying cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Choo rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .255 Andrus ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .297 Beltre 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .351 Mazara lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .287 Lucroy dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .260 Odor 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .210 Gallo 1b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .203 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Totals 34 6 9 6 3 9

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Reddick rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Gonzalez lf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .311 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .317 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .294 Beltran dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .234 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Bregman 3b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .248 Aoki lf-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Totals 29 1 2 1 4 5

Texas 020 001 030—6 9 0 Houston 000 010 000—1 2 0

LOB_Texas 4, Houston 6. 2B_Beltre (4), Correa (13). 3B_Odor (2), Gallo (2). HR_Mazara (8), off Diaz. RBIs_Beltre (7), Mazara 3 (44), Odor (26), Gallo (37), Bregman (23). SB_DeShields (14), Choo (6), Odor (6), Aoki (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Lucroy, Hoying); Houston 3 (Springer, Altuve, Gurriel). RISP_Texas 2 for 8; Houston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_McCann. GIDP_Choo.

DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel), (McCann, Altuve).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish, W, – 7 1 1 1 3 4 103 0.00 Jeffress 2 1 0 0 1 1 33 5.04 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove, L, – 4 2-3 5 2 2 1 2 75 0.00 Devenski 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 18 0.00 Sipp 1 1 2 2 1 2 18 0.00 Diaz 2 2 1 1 0 5 37 9.45

Sipp pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 1-0, Diaz 2-2. HBP_Jeffress (Aoki). WP_Diaz.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:23. A_25,698 (42,060).