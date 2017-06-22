Quintana, Sox cruise past Twins 9-0 after 4:50 rain delay

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Playing cards. Kicking soccer balls. Dancing to the music. Watching movies. Just hanging out with the guys.

Whatever the Chicago White Sox needed to pass the time with the uncooperative weather was well worth the wait.

Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier each hit two-run homers in the first inning , Jose Quintana cruised behind the extra support, and the White Sox beat Minnesota 9-0 on Thursday after a rain-delayed start of 4 hours and 50 minutes that was the longest in Twins history.

“They’ve been able to respond well,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “That’s just part of who they are.”

Frazier first described the experience as “miserable.” Then he raved about strong team chemistry and a loose clubhouse atmosphere that aided the wait.

“We’re having a good time,” Frazier said. “We enjoy each other’s company.”

Quintana (4-8) departed with two outs in the seventh inning after throwing 113 pitches. He scattered just five singles while striking out nine without a walk for his second consecutive victory. To stay relaxed, Quintana watched “Fast and Furious 7” and “Get Out” on his tablet, giving two thumbs up to the former but not the latter.

“Too much time on the iPad. I may be bored, so I wanted the game to start quick,” he said. “It’s a little hard, but we don’t have control with that. You just stay focused on the game and be ready.”

The White Sox have scored 20 runs in the last two turns for Quintana, whose run-support average of 3.91 per game since 2012 entering the afternoon was the third-lowest in the major leagues among active pitchers. That included no runs in four of his first seven starts this year.

Beginning to find his rhythm for a White Sox rotation that badly needs some stability, Quintana has a 2.25 ERA in four starts this month. His changeup was the key to this one, helping him strike Twins slugger Miguel Sano out three times.

“We had trouble picking it up all day, and the curveball was there, too,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “He did what a veteran, polished starter will do.”

Unlike rookie Nik Turley (0-2), who recorded only two outs while allowing six hits and five runs before the first of five Twins relievers — including backup catcher Chris Gimenez’s sixth appearance of the season — was summoned. The White Sox had seven runs before the Twins even got eight outs.

Matt Davidson had three hits with a home run , and Adam Engel had four hits and the first two RBIs of his career.

TWO FOR ONE

By the time Turley threw his first pitch at 5 p.m. local time, perhaps 10 percent of the announced paid attendance of 27,684 remained. The Twins granted all ticket-holders an exchange for a seat of equal or lesser value for any game from Aug. 29 through Oct. 1.

TURLEY TO TRIPLE-A

Turley was sent to Triple-A Rochester afterward. Infielder Ehire Adrianza (abdominal issues) went to the disabled list too, so the Twins will promote two pitchers from the minors Friday. In three starts, Turley allowed 23 hits and 17 runs over just 9 1/3 innings. In this one, his changeup turned into a batting-practice fastball.

“My curveball’s my best pitch, so I should have gone to it more,” Turley said. “I regret not going to it.”

THE GREAT ABREU ROAD TRIP

Abreu has hit all 13 of his home runs on the road, a White Sox record to start a season. The last time he went deep at Guaranteed Rate Field was Sept. 15, 2016.

REMEMBER WHEN?

The White Sox once waited out a 7½-hour rain delay in Chicago, finally declaring a postponement before the game ever began against Texas on Aug. 12, 1990.

The White Sox preferred to reschedule for four days later when both teams had an off day, but the Rangers didn’t want to return to Chicago for one day before starting a home series against the White Sox the following weekend. So the game was actually made up as a doubleheader in Texas, five days after the marathon wait.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Mike Pelfrey (3-5, 3.56 ERA) will pitch Friday in Chicago to start a three-game series against Oakland. He’s 3-1 with a 2.03 ERA over his last six turns. For the Athletics, RHP Jharel Cotton (4-7, 5.40 ERA) will start.

Twins: LHP Adalberto Mejia (1-3, 5.53 ERA) will take the mound Friday in Cleveland to begin a three-game series. He has topped five innings just twice in nine starts. RHP Trevor Bauer (6-5, 5.54 ERA) will pitch for the Indians.

