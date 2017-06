By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Jorge Polanco on the bereavement list following the death of his grandfather.

The Twins recalled first baseman Kennys Vargas from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday to replace Polanco on the 25-man roster.

Vargas appeared in 24 games for the Twins this season, hitting .258 (23 forv89) with five home runs and 19 RBIs. He’s to join the team Wednesday night in Seattle.