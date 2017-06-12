800

Pirates’ Taillon solid in return following cancer surgery

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 10:30 pm 06/12/2017 10:30pm
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Pittsburgh, Monday, June 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Monday night.

Taillon (3-1) allowed five hits, walked two and struck out five. The 25-year-old had surgery May 8, four days after losing to the Reds at Cincinnati, then made three rehab starts in the minor leagues.

Josh Harrison hit a two-run home run, his eighth, in the first inning off Kyle Freeland (7-4). Harrison, David Freese and Jose Osuna each had two hits for the Pirates.

Freeland, a rookie, lost for the first time in seven road starts by giving up five runs (four earned) and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. Freeland failed to pitch the past the sixth inning for just the second time in his last 10 starts and allowed a home run in a sixth consecutive outing.

