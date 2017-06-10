800

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Pirates break through late…

Pirates break through late to beat Marlins 7-6

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 7:34 pm 06/10/2017 07:34pm
Share
Pittsburgh Pirates' Jordy Mercer (10) watches his two-run triple off Miami Marlins relief pitcher Brad Ziegler during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 10, 2017. The Pirates won 7-6. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jordy Mercer hit a tying two-run triple in the eighth and John Jaso followed with a go-ahead double, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Miami Marlins 7-6 on Saturday.

Mercer’s double to center off reliever David Phelps (2-3) scored Andrew McCutchen and Elias Diaz, then Mercer scored on Jaso’s ground-rule double to right.

Pittsburgh rallied from three deficits, including after Miami opened with a three-run first. McCutchen, Diaz and Josh Bell each had three hits for the Pirates, although Bell was thrown out at the plate in the third and the Pirates left runners in scoring position in five consecutive innings before finally breaking through.

Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton was hit by a pitch on the wrist in the first inning and left the game. The team said X-rays were negative and that Stanton is day-to-day with a bruised wrist.

Daniel Hudson (1-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Felipe Rivero got four outs for his first save.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Pirates break through late…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News