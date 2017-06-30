Phillies call up touted prospect Williams to make MLB debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Touted prospect Nick Williams has made his major league debut for the Philadelphia Phillies against the New York Mets.

Williams was called up Friday from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where the 23-year-old outfielder was batting .280 with 15 home runs, 16 doubles and 44 RBIs in 78 games. He was ranked the fourth-best prospect in the organization by Baseball America.

A roster spot opened for Williams when Philadelphia placed left fielder and second baseman Howie Kendrick on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Wednesday, with a strained left hamstring. Kendrick is hitting .349 with two homers and 14 RBIs over 126 at-bats in his first season with the Phillies.

Williams is considered a big part of the future for the rebuilding Phillies, who began the night with the worst record in the majors. He was acquired from Texas as part of the trade package for All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels in July 2015.

A left-handed hitter, Williams started in left field and batted sixth Friday night. He took a called third strike in his first career plate appearance against Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

