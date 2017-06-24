502

Perdomo, Hedges lead Padres past Tigers 1-0

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 1:04 am 06/24/2017 01:04am
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in San Diego, Friday, June 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luis Perdomo pitched two-hit ball over six innings, Austin Hedges had an RBI double and the San Diego Padres handed the Detroit Tigers their seventh straight loss, 1-0 on Friday night.

Perdomo (2-4) outworked Detroit’s Michael Fulmer and did not allow a hit until the fifth. Perdomo struck out six and walked five in his first scoreless outing of the season.

Hedges doubled to the right-center gap in the second to drive home Cory Spangenberg, who reached base three times against Fulmer (6-6). It was Hedges’ first at-bat since a collision at home plate with the Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo that sidelined the catcher for two games.

Brad Hand pitched a scoreless eighth and Brandon Maurer retired the side in the ninth for his 14th save.

