Padres finish 3-game sweep of Reds, 4-2

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 6:20 pm 06/14/2017 06:20pm
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart tags out San Diego Padres' Erick Aybar, left, with home plate umpire Ted Barrett, right, watching, on a double to center by Luis Torrens during the second inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Franchy Cordero’s go-ahead single in the seventh inning capped a comeback that included Hunter Renfroe’s two-run homer, sending the San Diego Padres to a 4-2, sweep-completing victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Jhoulys Chacin (6-5) pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and two runs.

With the score 2-2 after Renfroe’s tying shot an inning earlier, Padres pinch-hitter Matt Szczur and Jose Pirela scored after drawing walks against reliever Michael Lorenzen (3-2) to open the seventh.

The Reds, who have lost their past eight road games, were swept at both Dodger Stadium and Petco Park to go 0-6 on the West Coast trip.

Cordero, a rookie center fielder who made his major league debut May 27, hit three home runs in the series and knocked home Szczur with a single to right field.

