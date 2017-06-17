Padres beat Brewers in another slugfest, 7-5 in 11 innings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — One home run in extra innings wasn’t enough for the San Diego Padres, so they cranked out a couple more Saturday.

It’s been that kind of weekend at Miller Park.

Cory Spangenberg and Chase d’Arnaud each hit solo homers in the 11th inning, lifting the Padres over the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 in yet another slugfest.

The teams have combined for 15 home runs in the first two games of the three-game series. The Padres totaled a season-best five homers Saturday, including two by Yangervis Solarte and one by Wil Myers, while Milwaukee got a homer each from Orlando Arcia, Eric Thames and Keon Broxton. On Friday night, Thames’ game-ending shot in the 10th was the seventh home run of the game.

Spangenberg hit the first pitch from reliever Oliver Drake (2-2) leading off the 11th, and two outs later, d’Arnaud followed with his first homer of the season.

“Our guys fought all day,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “You look up, you get down 3-1. You battle back late. You tie the game against a very a good bullpen. You take some good swings in extra innings, too.”

Solarte hit a two-run homer in the 10th, but Broxton tied it at 5 with a two-run shot off Brandon Maurer in the bottom of the inning.

The clubs also combined for 30 strikeouts, including 19 by the Brewers. Padres starter Dinelson Lamet accounted for a career-high 12 of those punchouts while allowing three runs in six innings.

“That is the best stuff I’ve seen,” Green said of the 24-year-old right-hander.

The Brewers went down swinging 10 times against Lamet.

“He had a plus breaking ball,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “His breaking ball was giving us a lot of problems.”

Lamet struck out six of the first seven batters he faced before Arcia legged out an inside-the-park homer in the third. Arcia hit a ball that ricocheted off the right-center field wall and rolled along the warning track toward left, giving him ample time to score standing up. Thames followed with his NL-leading 20th homer.

Myers struck out for the team-leading 84th time in fourth, but tied the game at 3 with his 14th home run, a solo shot in the sixth.

Hunter Renfroe hit his 14th double, best among rookies, to drive in a run in the fourth. It was the first run scored by the Padres that didn’t come courtesy of the long ball in the first two games of the series.

Solarte also had a solo homer in the second and got his first multihomer game since May 27, 2016, at Arizona.

The game was delayed in the top of the ninth when a male fan sprinted out to second base. Four security guards gang tackled and escorted him off the field.

Jose Torres (4-2) picked up the win in relief. Phil Maton pitched the 11th for his first career save.

BREWERS QUICKEST TO 100

The Brewers have hit 101 home runs in 70 games this season. It is the fastest in franchise history to reach 100. Previously, it took 72 games (1980, 1982).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: OF Manuel Margot (strained right calf) ran the bases Saturday. “Everything was really good today,” Green said. “Our expectation is he is days away from a rehab start.” … RHP Trevor Cahill (right shoulder strain) threw a side session Friday. “We are moving closer to getting him out with an affiliate,” Green said.

Brewers: No timeline yet for the return of INF Jonathan Villar (lower back strain) or OF Ryan Braun (strained left calf).

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (1-3, 5.16 ERA) makes his 12th start of the season, fifth on the road and second against the Brewers. He allowed three runs and five hits in six innings and struck out a season-high nine, but ended up with a no-decision May 15 in San Diego.

Brewers: RHP Jimmy Nelson (4-3, 3.67 ERA) makes his 14th start of the season and second against the Padres. He allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings, striking out eight in a 6-2 victory May 16 at Petco Park.

___

