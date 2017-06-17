Padres 7, Brewers 5

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pirela lf 6 0 0 0 0 2 .341 Cordero cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .313 Myers 1b 3 2 1 1 2 1 .262 Solarte 2b 4 2 2 3 1 0 .264 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .228 J.Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Spangenberg 3b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .263 Hedges c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .221 Cordoba ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Lamet p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Szczur ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Aybar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Maurer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d’Arnaud rf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Totals 42 7 9 7 3 11

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard 2b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .340 Thames 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .269 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — C.Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Pina ph-c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .306 Santana rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Shaw 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Perez lf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .274 Bandy c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .215 d-Franklin ph 0 1 0 0 0 0 .176 Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Brinson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Broxton cf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .233 Arcia ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .258 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .138 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Aguilar ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Totals 40 5 7 5 0 19

San Diego 010 101 000 22—7 9 1 Milwaukee 003 000 000 20—5 7 1

a-lined out for Lamet in the 7th. b-singled for Hughes in the 8th. c-grounded out for Hand in the 9th. d-hit by pitch for Bandy in the 10th. e-hit by pitch for C.Torres in the 10th. f-struck out for Drake in the 11th.

E_Myers (4), Arcia (8). LOB_San Diego 6, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Renfroe (14), Hedges (8). HR_Solarte (8), off Anderson; Myers (14), off Anderson; Solarte (9), off C.Torres; Spangenberg (4), off Drake; d’Arnaud (1), off Drake; Arcia (5), off Lamet; Thames (20), off Lamet; Broxton (11), off Maurer. RBIs_Myers (37), Solarte 3 (39), Renfroe (35), Spangenberg (12), d’Arnaud (3), Thames 2 (38), Broxton 2 (27), Arcia (21). SB_Myers (9).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Renfroe, Spangenberg, Szczur, Aybar); Milwaukee 2 (Santana, Broxton). RISP_San Diego 1 for 6; Milwaukee 0 for 2.

GIDP_Shaw.

DP_San Diego 1 (Solarte, Cordoba, Myers).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lamet 6 4 3 3 0 12 86 7.50 Yates 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 3.18 Hand 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.84 Maurer 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 24 6.51 J.Torres, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.26 Maton, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.00 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 7 5 3 3 0 6 102 2.92 Hughes 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 3.72 Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 1.01 C.Torres 1 1 2 2 1 2 22 4.95 Drake, L, 2-2 1 2 2 2 0 1 14 5.59

Inherited runners-scored_J.Torres 1-0. HBP_Anderson (Renfroe), Maurer (Franklin), J.Torres (Pina). WP_Lamet.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:46. A_34,312 (41,900).