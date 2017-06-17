Padres 7, Brewers 5

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pirela lf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.341
|Cordero cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Myers 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.262
|Solarte 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.264
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|J.Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Spangenberg 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.263
|Hedges c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Cordoba ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Lamet p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Szczur ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Aybar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Maurer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d’Arnaud rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|42
|7
|9
|7
|3
|11
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.340
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.269
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|C.Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Pina ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Santana rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Shaw 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Perez lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|Bandy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|d-Franklin ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Drake p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Brinson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Broxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.233
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Aguilar ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Totals
|40
|5
|7
|5
|0
|19
|San Diego
|010
|101
|000
|22—7
|9
|1
|Milwaukee
|003
|000
|000
|20—5
|7
|1
a-lined out for Lamet in the 7th. b-singled for Hughes in the 8th. c-grounded out for Hand in the 9th. d-hit by pitch for Bandy in the 10th. e-hit by pitch for C.Torres in the 10th. f-struck out for Drake in the 11th.
E_Myers (4), Arcia (8). LOB_San Diego 6, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Renfroe (14), Hedges (8). HR_Solarte (8), off Anderson; Myers (14), off Anderson; Solarte (9), off C.Torres; Spangenberg (4), off Drake; d’Arnaud (1), off Drake; Arcia (5), off Lamet; Thames (20), off Lamet; Broxton (11), off Maurer. RBIs_Myers (37), Solarte 3 (39), Renfroe (35), Spangenberg (12), d’Arnaud (3), Thames 2 (38), Broxton 2 (27), Arcia (21). SB_Myers (9).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Renfroe, Spangenberg, Szczur, Aybar); Milwaukee 2 (Santana, Broxton). RISP_San Diego 1 for 6; Milwaukee 0 for 2.
GIDP_Shaw.
DP_San Diego 1 (Solarte, Cordoba, Myers).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet
|6
|4
|3
|3
|0
|12
|86
|7.50
|Yates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|3.18
|Hand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.84
|Maurer
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|6.51
|J.Torres, W, 4-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.26
|Maton, S, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|7
|5
|3
|3
|0
|6
|102
|2.92
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|3.72
|Knebel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.01
|C.Torres
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|22
|4.95
|Drake, L, 2-2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|5.59
Inherited runners-scored_J.Torres 1-0. HBP_Anderson (Renfroe), Maurer (Franklin), J.Torres (Pina). WP_Lamet.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:46. A_34,312 (41,900).