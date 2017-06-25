502

Osuna back on mound, finishes off Toronto’s 8-2 win over KC

June 25, 2017
Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista, left, and pitcher Roberto Osuna, right, celebrate at the end of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, June 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning a day after saying he was dealing with anxiety issues, and Toronto avoided a sweep by beating the Kansas City Royals 8-2 Sunday.

Jose Bautista homered and drove in a season-high four runs and Francisco Liriano earned his 100th career victory.

Osuna didn’t pitch in a save situation on Friday night, and the Blue Jays’ bullpen let a game get away. On Saturday, the 22-year-old reliever said he was out of sorts mentally and feeling anxious.

Osuna returned to the mound in a non-save spot and gave up an infield single while getting the last three outs.

Bautista hit a two-run, 450-foot homer in the fifth that tied it. He walked with the bases loaded in a five-run sixth and singled home Kevin Pillar, who had three hits, in the seventh.

Liriano (4-3) allowed two runs on six hits while pitching into the seventh. He improved to 100-95 in 12 seasons with Toronto, Minnesota, the White Sox and Pittsburgh.

Reliever Scott Alexander (0-2) took the loss.

