Most RBIs In One Game

Players who have driven in 10 or more runs in one game, with number of RBIs, team, opponent and game score in parentheses:

American League

11, Tony Lazzeri, New York at Philadelphia (25-2), May 24, 1936

10, Rudy York, Boston at St. Louis (13-6), July 27, 1946

10, Norm Zauchin, Boston vs. Washigton (16-0), May 27, 1955

10, Reggie Jackson, Oakland at Boston (21-7), July 14, 1969

10, Fred Lynn, Boston at Detroit (15-1), June 18, 1975

10, Nomar Garciaparra, Boston vs. Seattle (12-4), May 10, 1999

10, Alex Rodriguez, New York vs. L.A. Angels (12-4), April 26, 2005

10, Garret Anderson, L.A. Angels vs. New York (18-9), Aug. 21, 2007

National League

12, Mark Whiten, St. Louis at Cincinnati (15-2), Sept. 7, 1993

12, Jim Bottomley, St. Louis at Brooklyn (17-3), Sept. 16, 1924

11, Phil Weintraub, N.Y. Giants vs. Brooklyn (26-8), April 30, 1944

10, Walker Cooper, Cincinnati vs. Chicago (23-4), July 6, 1949

10, Anthony Rendon, Washington at N.Y. Mets (23-5), April 30, 2017

10, Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati vs. St. Louis, (13-1), June 6, 2017